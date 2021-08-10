Cancel
Maine State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8QT7B00
Flashon // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maine

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Canva

#50. Silas

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning "forest".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261
- Number of babies in 2019: 16 (#81 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014

National
- Rank: #113
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29,495

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0bN8QT7B00
PxHere

#49. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 266
- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2016

National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#48. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 270
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +172.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2017

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8QT7B00
PxHere

#47. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 270
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +70.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2016

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8QT7B00
Pixabay

#46. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2018

National
- Rank: #76
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8QT7B00
Burst

#45. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#87 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8QT7B00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#44. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280
- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8QT7B00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#43. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 281
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +192.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8QT7B00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#42. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285
- Number of babies in 2019: 11 (#125 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#41. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8QT7B00
Unsplash

#40. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 286
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8QT7B00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#39. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 294
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#75 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8QT7B00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#38. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2014

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8QT7B00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#37. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 303
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVk6G_0bN8QT7B00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#36. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 315
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013

National
- Rank: #78
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydwtR_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#35. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 319
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#75 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#34. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 328
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#6 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1020.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8QT7B00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332
- Number of babies in 2019: 9 (#148 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -81.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2013

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8QT7B00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#32. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 334
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8QT7B00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#31. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 337
- Number of babies in 2019: 32 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8QT7B00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#30. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 337
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#29. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 342
- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8QT7B00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#28. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 364
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8QT7B00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#27. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 367
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8QT7B00
PxHere

#26. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 371
- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8QT7B00
PxHere

#25. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8QT7B00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8QT7B00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#23. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 395
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8QT7B00
Pexels

#22. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 399
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8QT7B00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#21. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 413
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2014

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8QT7B00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#20. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#12 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8QT7B00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#19. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434
- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#18. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 438
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#17. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8QT7B00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#16. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468
- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 471
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8QT7B00
Pexels

#14. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8QT7B00
PxHere

#13. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 484
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +112.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#12. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 500
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8QT7B00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#11. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 511
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8QT7B00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#10. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 551
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#12 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8QT7B00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#9. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 584
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8QT7B00
Pixabay

#8. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 595
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +174.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8QT7B00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#7. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 612
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8QT7B00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#5. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#6 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8QT7B00
Canva

#3. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 711
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8QT7B00
Pixabay

#2. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713
- Number of babies in 2019: 54 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0bN8QT7B00
Unsplash

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Maine
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

