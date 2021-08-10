Flashon // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maine

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Canva

#50. Silas

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning "forest".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261

- Number of babies in 2019: 16 (#81 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014



National

- Rank: #113

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29,495

PxHere

#49. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 266

- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#70 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2016



National

- Rank: #77

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

Canva

#48. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 270

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +172.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2017



National

- Rank: #52

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

PxHere

#47. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 270

- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#30 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +70.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2016



National

- Rank: #49

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Pixabay

#46. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272

- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#65 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2018



National

- Rank: #76

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

Burst

#45. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280

- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#87 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#44. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280

- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#70 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#43. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 281

- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +192.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019



National

- Rank: #56

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Philippe Put // Flickr

#42. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285

- Number of babies in 2019: 11 (#125 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014



National

- Rank: #51

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

Canva

#41. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285

- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#45 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011



National

- Rank: #75

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

Unsplash

#40. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 286

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#60 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#39. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 294

- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#75 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011



National

- Rank: #63

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#38. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296

- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#30 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2014



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#37. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 303

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#21 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019



National

- Rank: #66

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#36. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 315

- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#36 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013



National

- Rank: #78

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

Canva

#35. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 319

- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#75 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Canva

#34. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 328

- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#6 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1020.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017



National

- Rank: #70

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332

- Number of babies in 2019: 9 (#148 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -81.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2013



National

- Rank: #58

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#32. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 334

- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#50 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#31. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 337

- Number of babies in 2019: 32 (#24 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#30. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 337

- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#43 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011



National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Canva

#29. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 342

- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012



National

- Rank: #84

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

Irisska // Shutterstock

#28. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 364

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Falcona // Shutterstock

#27. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 367

- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#26 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

PxHere

#26. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 371

- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017



National

- Rank: #45

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

PxHere

#25. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379

- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#45 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394

- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#36 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#23. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 395

- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#50 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010



National

- Rank: #44

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Pexels

#22. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 399

- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#21. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 413

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2014



National

- Rank: #53

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#20. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431

- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#12 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#19. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434

- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Canva

#18. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 438

- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Canva

#17. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458

- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#16. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468

- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#55 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 471

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#21 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Pexels

#14. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480

- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015



National

- Rank: #47

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

PxHere

#13. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 484

- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +112.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Canva

#12. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 500

- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#11. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 511

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#9 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#10. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 551

- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#12 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#9. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 584

- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#14 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Pixabay

#8. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 595

- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +174.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#7. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604

- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018



National

- Rank: #37

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Canva

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 612

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#9 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2013



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#5. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621

- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#6 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Canva

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629

- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Canva

#3. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 711

- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#2. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713

- Number of babies in 2019: 54 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Unsplash

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Maine

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802

- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636