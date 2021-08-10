Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford, IN

Joseph Brinker

registerpublications.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Brinker, 71 years old, of Guilford, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Originally from Price Hill, Joe moved to Greendale and then Guilford after meeting his wife, Pamela, at an anniversary party for mutual friends. Joe was a proud veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. Joe was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker Local 24 for 40 years. He loved to take pictures of cats, flowers, and his nieces and nephews and would share his talents by making calendars with his artwork. Joe enjoyed traveling for vacation and he and Pamela took trips to Alaska, Hawaii and New Orleans. He found a thrill in gambling, often playing the lottery, betting on horses and frequenting Belterra in his time off.

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guilford, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Hill#State Route 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy