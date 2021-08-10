Joseph Brinker, 71 years old, of Guilford, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Originally from Price Hill, Joe moved to Greendale and then Guilford after meeting his wife, Pamela, at an anniversary party for mutual friends. Joe was a proud veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. Joe was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker Local 24 for 40 years. He loved to take pictures of cats, flowers, and his nieces and nephews and would share his talents by making calendars with his artwork. Joe enjoyed traveling for vacation and he and Pamela took trips to Alaska, Hawaii and New Orleans. He found a thrill in gambling, often playing the lottery, betting on horses and frequenting Belterra in his time off.