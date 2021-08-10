Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Renderings Reveal Two-Story Rear Expansion at 122 Gates Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

By Sebastian Morris
Cover picture for the articleToday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) is scheduled to review proposals to construct a two-story rear extension at 122 Gates Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. The proposed scope of work includes a full-width rear yard extension on the garden and parlor floors. The façade of the enclosed extension will comprise red brick masonry that matches the existing rear façade and large glass panels with black metal frames. A new door on the second floor will open out to a rooftop terrace. A discreet metal guardrail will be installed along the terrace periphery.

www.newyorkyimby.com

