Last year, for the first time in history, WPIAL Class 2A girls tennis ran through Knoch High School. Not only did the Knights have the WPIAL’s first four-time girls singles champion in any classification in Laura Greb, they boasted a sister act of Brooke and Ally Bauer who captured the doubles title and finished second in the state while the team defeated Sewickley Academy, 3-2, for the school’s first WPIAL championship and parlayed that into the PIAA Class 2A crown.