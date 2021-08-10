Cancel
HotPlay Announces Strategic Partnership with Mediakeys, An International Multi-Media Advertising Company, to Accelerate The HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Global Expansion

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotPlay announced today a strategic partnership with Mediakeys, an international media & advertising agency specializing in out-of-home (OOH) and digital advertising. This partnership is designed to leverage Mediakeys global footprint and relationships expanding customer segments and opening new geographical markets for HotPlay. Founded by veteran game developers, HotPlay is a...

