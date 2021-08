The state Department of Transportation will be milling and paving part of I-84 starting today. The highway east and westbound will be resurfaced between Exits 8 and 9, including the exit 8 off and on-ramps. The area will be milled Monday through September 12th. Paving will be deon September 12th through October 8th. The work will be done overnights, from 7pm to 5am Sundays through Thursdays. No work will be performed on the day before or the day after the Labor Day Holiday. Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. Changes to the schedule may be needed due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.