Identifying NCAA's top football-basketball duos since 2000
College sports' most endearing athletes have captivated fans on the grandest of stages and those who have starred on the gridiron and hardwood seem to have the most meaningful legacies. Identifying the NCAA's top football and basketball duos at the same school since the turn of the century provided a crash course on national relevance and overall impact each of these student-athletes had on their respective championship-level teams.247sports.com
Comments / 0