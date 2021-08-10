Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Jersey

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Jersey using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,796

- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#97 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2012



National

- Rank: #75

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,137

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#49. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,844

- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +82.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#48. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,845

- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#56 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2017



National

- Rank: #53

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#47. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860

- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#75 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2013



National

- Rank: #60

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

Pexels

#46. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,878

- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#55 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2018



National

- Rank: #77

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,549

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#45. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,881

- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#62 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010



National

- Rank: #64

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883

- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#39 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2019



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Unsplash

#43. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,926

- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#90 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2011



National

- Rank: #71

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53,983

Pixabay

#42. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,934

- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#77 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2011



National

- Rank: #80

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

Canva

#41. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,045

- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#43 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017



National

- Rank: #48

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

Canva

#40. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,121

- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#75 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010



National

- Rank: #66

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

Pixabay

#39. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,171

- Number of babies in 2019: 213 (#35 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#38. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,222

- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#34 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2018



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#37. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,244

- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#87 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010



National

- Rank: #90

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45,410

Canva

#36. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,266

- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#45 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2016



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#35. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274

- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#53 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011



National

- Rank: #42

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#34. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,319

- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#43 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#33. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,385

- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#36 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2018



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Pexels

#32. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,480

- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#31. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,521

- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#29 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#30. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,706

- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019



National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#29. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,745

- Number of babies in 2019: 298 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Canva

#28. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,765

- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#37 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

PxHere

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,854

- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#26 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

PxHere

#26. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,037

- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Canva

#25. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,188

- Number of babies in 2019: 258 (#25 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#24. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,288

- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#27 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#23. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,308

- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#21 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,472

- Number of babies in 2019: 260 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#21. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512

- Number of babies in 2019: 218 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#20. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570

- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Pixabay

#19. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,622

- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010



National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,768

- Number of babies in 2019: 366 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#17. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,770

- Number of babies in 2019: 364 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#16. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812

- Number of babies in 2019: 353 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

PxHere

#15. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,118

- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Canva

#14. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,154

- Number of babies in 2019: 292 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Min An // Pexels

#13. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,157

- Number of babies in 2019: 499 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +43.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Canva

#12. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,190

- Number of babies in 2019: 357 (#12 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2015



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Canva

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,303

- Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#14 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,410

- Number of babies in 2019: 363 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Philippe Put // Flickr

#9. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,568

- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Canva

#8. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,605

- Number of babies in 2019: 317 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#7. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,674

- Number of babies in 2019: 343 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

PxHere

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,691

- Number of babies in 2019: 559 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +66.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#5. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,018

- Number of babies in 2019: 436 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,056

- Number of babies in 2019: 405 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Unsplash

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,130

- Number of babies in 2019: 634 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +100.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

PxHere

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,257

- Number of babies in 2019: 421 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



New Jersey

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,656

- Number of babies in 2019: 410 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741