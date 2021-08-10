Cancel
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Jersey

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Jersey using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8Q0qb00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,796
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#97 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2012

National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8Q0qb00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#49. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +82.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8Q0qb00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#48. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,845
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2017

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8Q0qb00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#47. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#75 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2013

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLv5d_0bN8Q0qb00
Pexels

#46. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,878
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2018

National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8Q0qb00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#45. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,881
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#62 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8Q0qb00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8Q0qb00
Unsplash

#43. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,926
- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#90 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2011

National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53,983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8Q0qb00
Pixabay

#42. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,934
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#77 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2011

National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#41. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,045
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#40. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,121
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#75 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8Q0qb00
Pixabay

#39. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,171
- Number of babies in 2019: 213 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8Q0qb00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#38. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2018

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8Q0qb00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#37. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#87 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45,410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#36. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,266
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8Q0qb00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#35. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTyc6_0bN8Q0qb00
Mallmo // Shutterstock

#34. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,319
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8Q0qb00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#33. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,385
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2018

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8Q0qb00
Pexels

#32. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,480
- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Q0qb00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#31. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,521
- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8Q0qb00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#30. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,706
- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8Q0qb00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#29. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,745
- Number of babies in 2019: 298 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#28. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,765
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8Q0qb00
PxHere

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,854
- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8Q0qb00
PxHere

#26. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,037
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eYN_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#25. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 258 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8Q0qb00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#24. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,288
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8Q0qb00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#23. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0bN8Q0qb00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 260 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8Q0qb00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#21. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 218 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8Q0qb00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#20. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8Q0qb00
Pixabay

#19. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,622
- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8Q0qb00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,768
- Number of babies in 2019: 366 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8Q0qb00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#17. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,770
- Number of babies in 2019: 364 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8Q0qb00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#16. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812
- Number of babies in 2019: 353 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8Q0qb00
PxHere

#15. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,118
- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#14. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,154
- Number of babies in 2019: 292 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8Q0qb00
Min An // Pexels

#13. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,157
- Number of babies in 2019: 499 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +43.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#12. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,190
- Number of babies in 2019: 357 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2015

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,303
- Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8Q0qb00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,410
- Number of babies in 2019: 363 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8Q0qb00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#9. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,568
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8Q0qb00
Canva

#8. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,605
- Number of babies in 2019: 317 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8Q0qb00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#7. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,674
- Number of babies in 2019: 343 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8Q0qb00
PxHere

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,691
- Number of babies in 2019: 559 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +66.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8Q0qb00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#5. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,018
- Number of babies in 2019: 436 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8Q0qb00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,056
- Number of babies in 2019: 405 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8Q0qb00
Unsplash

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,130
- Number of babies in 2019: 634 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +100.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8Q0qb00
PxHere

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,257
- Number of babies in 2019: 421 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8Q0qb00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

New Jersey
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,656
- Number of babies in 2019: 410 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

