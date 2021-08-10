Cancel
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8Pz8600
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Hampshire

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Hampshire using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#50. Cole

Cole is a name of English origin meaning "swarthy, coal-black".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2018

National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,319

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8Pz8600
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#49. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: data not available
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2017

National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8Pz8600
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#48. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 301
- Number of babies in 2019: 39 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +143.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8Pz8600
Pexels

#47. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8Pz8600
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#46. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 307
- Number of babies in 2019: 14 (#105 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8Pz8600
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#45. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 308
- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#77 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8Pz8600
Burst

#44. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 310
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#96 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -78.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#43. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 314
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#42. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 317
- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#65 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#41. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318
- Number of babies in 2019: 12 (#120 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -75.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8Pz8600
Pexels

#40. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 320
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8Pz8600
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#39. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 328
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8Pz8600
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 334
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +60.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #67
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8Pz8600
PxHere

#37. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 336
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8Pz8600
Pixabay

#36. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 342
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016

National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#35. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 351
- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2018

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8Pz8600
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#34. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#81 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#33. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#96 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8Pz8600
PxHere

#32. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 364
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8Pz8600
Flashon // Shutterstock

#31. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2015

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8Pz8600
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#30. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8Pz8600
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#29. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 380
- Number of babies in 2019: 11 (#132 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eYN_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#28. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#53 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#27. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 393
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8Pz8600
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#26. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 410
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Pz8600
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#25. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 425
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8Pz8600
Pixabay

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433
- Number of babies in 2019: 32 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8Pz8600
Unsplash

#23. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 442
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8Pz8600
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#22. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 447
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#21. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 470
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8Pz8600
Unsplash

#20. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 470
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +195.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8Pz8600
Min An // Pexels

#19. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 475
- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8Pz8600
Irisska // Shutterstock

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 477
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +82.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#17. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 478
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#16. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 483
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTyc6_0bN8Pz8600
Mallmo // Shutterstock

#15. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 496
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8Pz8600
PxHere

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 508
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8Pz8600
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#13. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 509
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8Pz8600
Pixabay

#12. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 522
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8Pz8600
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#11. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 550
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +151.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#10. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 591
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8Pz8600
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#9. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 610
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -70.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8Pz8600
Pexels

#8. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 632
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8Pz8600
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 678
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8Pz8600
Min An // Pexels

#6. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 723
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#5. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 724
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8Pz8600
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#4. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 728
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8Pz8600
PxHere

#3. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 743
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8Pz8600
Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 753
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0bN8Pz8600
PxHere

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

New Hampshire
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 799
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

