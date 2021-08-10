Cancel
Washington State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8PyFN00
Flashon // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Washington

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Washington using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#50. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,495
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#88 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#49. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,524
- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#67 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8PyFN00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#48. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,540
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2016

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8PyFN00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#47. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,574
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#90 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#46. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,582
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2011

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8PyFN00
Photopin

#45. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,586
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#80 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2011

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8PyFN00
Pixabay

#44. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,592
- Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8PyFN00
Pexels

#43. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,614
- Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8PyFN00
Pixabay

#42. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2013

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#41. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,626
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8PyFN00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#40. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,689
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#82 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8PyFN00
Min An // Pexels

#39. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,703
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +227.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#38. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,716
- Number of babies in 2019: 172 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8PyFN00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#37. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,766
- Number of babies in 2019: 175 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#36. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,795
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#51 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eYN_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#35. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLhjj_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#34. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,856
- Number of babies in 2019: 176 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#33. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,873
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#32. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,903
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#59 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8PyFN00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#31. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,906
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8PyFN00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#30. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,929
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#29. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#28. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,069
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8PyFN00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#27. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,071
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#72 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8PyFN00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#26. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,077
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8PyFN00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#25. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,250
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8PyFN00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#24. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,292
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8PyFN00
Unsplash

#23. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8PyFN00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#22. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,381
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8PyFN00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#21. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,462
- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8PyFN00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#20. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,515
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8PyFN00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#19. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,570
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8PyFN00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,627
- Number of babies in 2019: 259 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8PyFN00
Pexels

#17. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,747
- Number of babies in 2019: 253 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8PyFN00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#16. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,758
- Number of babies in 2019: 244 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,762
- Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8PyFN00
Pixabay

#14. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,000
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#12. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,019
- Number of babies in 2019: 234 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8PyFN00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#11. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,025
- Number of babies in 2019: 312 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#10. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,054
- Number of babies in 2019: 283 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8PyFN00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#9. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,070
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8PyFN00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#8. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,142
- Number of babies in 2019: 394 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +115.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8PyFN00
Negative Space

#7. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,178
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#6. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 280 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#5. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,328
- Number of babies in 2019: 261 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,380
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8PyFN00
Canva

#3. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,427
- Number of babies in 2019: 326 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,485
- Number of babies in 2019: 342 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8PyFN00
PxHere

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Washington
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 398 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

