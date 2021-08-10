Cancel
California State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California

Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Pixabay

#50. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 643 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2011

National
- Rank: #99
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#49. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,299
- Number of babies in 2019: 701 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#48. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,435
- Number of babies in 2019: 672 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597

Unsplash

#47. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,473
- Number of babies in 2019: 850 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#46. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,559
- Number of babies in 2019: 375 (#126 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53,983

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#45. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,624
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,351 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +66.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

PxHere

#44. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning "supplanter".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,652
- Number of babies in 2019: 770 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,206

Canva

#43. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,946
- Number of babies in 2019: 431 (#111 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014

National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,137

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#42. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,334
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,038 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2018

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Damian

Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,783
- Number of babies in 2019: 989 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2013

National
- Rank: #112
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,043

Pixabay

#40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,181
- Number of babies in 2019: 737 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Unsplash

#39. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,692
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,596 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +144.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Min An // Pexels

#38. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,926
- Number of babies in 2019: 997 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Pexels

#37. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,020
- Number of babies in 2019: 917 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2013

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Philippe Put // Flickr

#36. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,080
- Number of babies in 2019: 871 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#35. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,557
- Number of babies in 2019: 870 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Canva

#34. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032
- Number of babies in 2019: 890 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

Canva

#33. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,765
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,209 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +375.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

Canva

#32. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779
- Number of babies in 2019: 834 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

PxHere

#31. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,923
- Number of babies in 2019: 885 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#30. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,114
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,708 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

#29. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,227
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,184 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Canva

#28. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,347 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#27. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,280
- Number of babies in 2019: 803 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Canva

#26. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,390
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,268 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Pixabay

#25. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,606
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,080 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

Canva

#24. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,781
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,041 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#23. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,088
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,507 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Unsplash

#22. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,197 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#21. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,227 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#20. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,712
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,183 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

Peakpx

#19. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,454
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,313 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#18. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,558
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,115 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#17. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,042 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Canva

#16. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,591
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,742 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#15. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,394 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#14. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,941
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,229 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Unsplash

#13. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,283
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,150 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Pixabay

#12. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,501
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,387 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +133.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#11. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,868
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,247 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#10. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,965
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,143 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Canva

#9. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,165
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,850 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Canva

#8. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,694
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,219 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#7. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21,662
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,402 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,650
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,825 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Canva

#5. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,661
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,557 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Canva

#4. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,874
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,090 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Pixabay

#3. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,502
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,739 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,368
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,646 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,430
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,668 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

