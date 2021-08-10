Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California
Canva
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Pixabay
#50. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 643 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2011
National
- Rank: #99
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#49. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,299
- Number of babies in 2019: 701 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2010
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#48. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,435
- Number of babies in 2019: 672 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010
National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597
Unsplash
#47. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,473
- Number of babies in 2019: 850 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2015
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#46. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,559
- Number of babies in 2019: 375 (#126 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010
National
- Rank: #71
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53,983
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#45. Santiago
Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,624
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,351 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +66.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019
National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241
PxHere
#44. Diego
Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning "supplanter".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,652
- Number of babies in 2019: 770 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010
National
- Rank: #118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,206
Canva
#43. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,946
- Number of babies in 2019: 431 (#111 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014
National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,137
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#42. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,334
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,038 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2018
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#41. Damian
Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,783
- Number of babies in 2019: 989 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2013
National
- Rank: #112
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,043
Pixabay
#40. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,181
- Number of babies in 2019: 737 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Unsplash
#39. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,692
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,596 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +144.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Min An // Pexels
#38. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,926
- Number of babies in 2019: 997 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2018
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Pexels
#37. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,020
- Number of babies in 2019: 917 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2013
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977
Philippe Put // Flickr
#36. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,080
- Number of babies in 2019: 871 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#35. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,557
- Number of babies in 2019: 870 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
Canva
#34. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032
- Number of babies in 2019: 890 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957
Canva
#33. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,765
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,209 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +375.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318
Canva
#32. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779
- Number of babies in 2019: 834 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
PxHere
#31. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,923
- Number of babies in 2019: 885 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#30. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,114
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,708 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Canva
#29. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,227
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,184 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Canva
#28. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,347 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#27. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,280
- Number of babies in 2019: 803 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Canva
#26. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,390
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,268 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Pixabay
#25. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,606
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,080 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306
Canva
#24. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,781
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,041 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#23. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,088
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,507 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Unsplash
#22. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,197 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#21. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,227 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#20. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,712
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,183 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815
Peakpx
#19. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,454
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,313 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2013
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#18. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,558
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,115 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#17. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,042 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Canva
#16. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,591
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,742 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#15. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,394 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#14. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,941
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,229 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Unsplash
#13. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,283
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,150 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Pixabay
#12. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,501
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,387 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +133.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#11. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,868
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,247 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#10. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,965
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,143 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518
Canva
#9. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,165
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,850 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
Canva
#8. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,694
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,219 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#7. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21,662
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,402 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#6. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,650
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,825 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Canva
#5. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,661
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,557 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Canva
#4. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,874
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,090 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Pixabay
#3. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,502
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,739 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,368
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,646 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
California
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,430
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,668 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
