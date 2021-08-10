Cancel
Utah State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNLU_0bN8Peq500
Canva

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8Peq500
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#50. Sawyer

Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#71 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2014

National
- Rank: #116
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,918

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#49. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 884
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2018

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8Peq500
Philippe Put // Flickr

#48. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 886
- Number of babies in 2019: 54 (#88 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#47. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 920
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +69.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#46. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 927
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +277.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #101
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,480

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8Peq500
Unsplash

#45. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 932
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8Peq500
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#44. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 948
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8Peq500
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#43. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 948
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +47.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019

National
- Rank: #107
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,465

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8Peq500
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#42. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 980
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8Peq500
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#41. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8Peq500
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#40. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,012
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#39. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,035
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8Peq500
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#38. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,042
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8Peq500
Pixabay

#37. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +245.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Peq500
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#36. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2014

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8Peq500
Flashon // Shutterstock

#35. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,077
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8Peq500
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#34. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,136
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8Peq500
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#33. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,144
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#61 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8Peq500
Burst

#32. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,160
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#31. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,186
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2013

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8Peq500
Unsplash

#30. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,215
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#29. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,240
- Number of babies in 2019: 162 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8Peq500
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#27. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,249
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8Peq500
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#26. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,255
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8Peq500
Unsplash

#25. Ryker

Ryker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,313
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #175
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8Peq500
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#24. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,324
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8Peq500
PxHere

#23. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,348
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8Peq500
Pixabay

#22. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,353
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8Peq500
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#21. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,356
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8Peq500
Unsplash

#20. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,409
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8Peq500
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#19. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,412
- Number of babies in 2019: 106 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8Peq500
PxHere

#18. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,560
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8Peq500
PxHere

#17. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,574
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8Peq500
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#16. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,588
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8Peq500
Unsplash

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,643
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8Peq500
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#14. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,667
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8Peq500
Pixabay

#13. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,668
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydwtR_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#12. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,671
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8Peq500
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#11. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,758
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8Peq500
Shutterstock

#10. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,788
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2015

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#9. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,799
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#8. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,807
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#7. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,843
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8Peq500
Falcona // Shutterstock

#6. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,853
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8Peq500
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#5. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8Peq500
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,247
- Number of babies in 2019: 192 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#3. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,281
- Number of babies in 2019: 281 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +142.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8Peq500
Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389
- Number of babies in 2019: 264 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8Peq500
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Utah
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,735
- Number of babies in 2019: 253 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Comments / 0

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

