A colossal ‘EVE Online’ war could be over because of football

Another great war in EVE Online is coming to an end. It lasted over a year and was influenced by the pandemic and the European Football Championship. For thirteen months, a great war between the PAPI Coalition and the Goonswarm Federation has played out in EVE Online. The scale of the conflict was enormous and led to the setting of records in terms of number of players involved in a single battle and its cost. There were also some interesting events during the conflict, such as the Christmas Truce. But now the war called World War Bee II is coming to an end. The attacking forces are retreating and the defenders are taking back the positions they lost earlier.