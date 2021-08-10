A colossal ‘EVE Online’ war could be over because of football
For the past thirteen months, a super coalition called PAPI have been trying to destroy Imperium on spaceship MMORPG EVE Online in what’s been called World War Bee 2. However, after almost succeeding in their mission PAPI, which is made up of some of the largest player-controlled factions in the game (including Pandemic Horde, Fraternity, Test Alliance Please Ignore and the Brave Collective) recently signalled to its thousands of members that it will pull back from Delve, the last Imperium stronghold.www.nme.com
