Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Florida

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0bN8PXbs00
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Florida

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#50. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,766
- Number of babies in 2019: 344 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #47 in 2013

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8PXbs00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#49. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 387 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#48. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,892
- Number of babies in 2019: 456 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8PXbs00
PxHere

#47. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,948
- Number of babies in 2019: 407 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8PXbs00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#46. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,291
- Number of babies in 2019: 320 (#61 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#45. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,403
- Number of babies in 2019: 681 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +323.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8PXbs00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#44. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,448
- Number of babies in 2019: 450 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#43. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#76 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8PXbs00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#42. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#41. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,685
- Number of babies in 2019: 571 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8PXbs00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#40. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,760
- Number of babies in 2019: 463 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8PXbs00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#39. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,839
- Number of babies in 2019: 523 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#38. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,873
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#37. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,877
- Number of babies in 2019: 445 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2013

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0bN8PXbs00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#36. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,896
- Number of babies in 2019: 502 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8PXbs00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#35. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 385 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8PXbs00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#34. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 369 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8PXbs00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#33. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,064
- Number of babies in 2019: 441 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8PXbs00
PxHere

#32. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,116
- Number of babies in 2019: 432 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#31. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 411 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8PXbs00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#30. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,270
- Number of babies in 2019: 338 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8PXbs00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#29. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,488
- Number of babies in 2019: 393 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#28. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,592
- Number of babies in 2019: 544 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#27. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,728
- Number of babies in 2019: 536 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0bN8PXbs00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#26. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,816
- Number of babies in 2019: 490 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8PXbs00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#25. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,173
- Number of babies in 2019: 440 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8PXbs00
PxHere

#24. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,715
- Number of babies in 2019: 628 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#23. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,864
- Number of babies in 2019: 772 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#22. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,955
- Number of babies in 2019: 753 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8PXbs00
Unsplash

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,969
- Number of babies in 2019: 611 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8PXbs00
Pixabay

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,018
- Number of babies in 2019: 517 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PXbs00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#19. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,077
- Number of babies in 2019: 704 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8PXbs00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#18. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,263
- Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#17. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,364
- Number of babies in 2019: 626 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8PXbs00
Unsplash

#16. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,438
- Number of babies in 2019: 686 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#15. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,481
- Number of babies in 2019: 547 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTyc6_0bN8PXbs00
Mallmo // Shutterstock

#14. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,756
- Number of babies in 2019: 555 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8PXbs00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#13. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,951
- Number of babies in 2019: 615 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8PXbs00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,536
- Number of babies in 2019: 745 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#11. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 669 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8PXbs00
Burst

#10. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,767
- Number of babies in 2019: 706 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8PXbs00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#9. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,869
- Number of babies in 2019: 972 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8PXbs00
Canva

#8. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,972
- Number of babies in 2019: 796 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8PXbs00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#7. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,083
- Number of babies in 2019: 744 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8PXbs00
Peakpx

#6. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,356
- Number of babies in 2019: 984 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8PXbs00
Min An // Pexels

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,387
- Number of babies in 2019: 736 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8PXbs00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#4. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,517
- Number of babies in 2019: 609 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8PXbs00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,994
- Number of babies in 2019: 714 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8PXbs00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,510
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,337 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +62.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8PXbs00
Unsplash

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,527
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,554 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +164.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

