Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Florida
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Pixabay
#50. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,766
- Number of babies in 2019: 344 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #47 in 2013
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#49. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 387 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2017
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306
Pixabay
#48. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,892
- Number of babies in 2019: 456 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
PxHere
#47. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,948
- Number of babies in 2019: 407 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2017
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,291
- Number of babies in 2019: 320 (#61 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2012
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Pixabay
#45. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,403
- Number of babies in 2019: 681 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +323.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#44. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,448
- Number of babies in 2019: 450 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Pixabay
#43. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#76 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#42. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Pixabay
#41. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,685
- Number of babies in 2019: 571 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#40. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,760
- Number of babies in 2019: 463 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#39. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,839
- Number of babies in 2019: 523 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2019
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
Pixabay
#38. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,873
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275
Canva
#37. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,877
- Number of babies in 2019: 445 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2013
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#36. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,896
- Number of babies in 2019: 502 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
2p2play // Shutterstock
#35. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 385 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#34. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 369 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#33. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,064
- Number of babies in 2019: 441 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
PxHere
#32. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,116
- Number of babies in 2019: 432 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2017
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977
Canva
#31. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 411 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#30. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,270
- Number of babies in 2019: 338 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#29. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,488
- Number of babies in 2019: 393 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502
Pixabay
#28. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,592
- Number of babies in 2019: 544 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Canva
#27. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,728
- Number of babies in 2019: 536 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#26. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,816
- Number of babies in 2019: 490 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#25. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,173
- Number of babies in 2019: 440 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
PxHere
#24. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,715
- Number of babies in 2019: 628 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Pixabay
#23. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,864
- Number of babies in 2019: 772 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Canva
#22. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,955
- Number of babies in 2019: 753 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518
Unsplash
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,969
- Number of babies in 2019: 611 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Pixabay
#20. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,018
- Number of babies in 2019: 517 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#19. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,077
- Number of babies in 2019: 704 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#18. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,263
- Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Canva
#17. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,364
- Number of babies in 2019: 626 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Unsplash
#16. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,438
- Number of babies in 2019: 686 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Canva
#15. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,481
- Number of babies in 2019: 547 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#14. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,756
- Number of babies in 2019: 555 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#13. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,951
- Number of babies in 2019: 615 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#12. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,536
- Number of babies in 2019: 745 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Canva
#11. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 669 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Burst
#10. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,767
- Number of babies in 2019: 706 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#9. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,869
- Number of babies in 2019: 972 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Canva
#8. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,972
- Number of babies in 2019: 796 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Falcona // Shutterstock
#7. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,083
- Number of babies in 2019: 744 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Peakpx
#6. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,356
- Number of babies in 2019: 984 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Min An // Pexels
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,387
- Number of babies in 2019: 736 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#4. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,517
- Number of babies in 2019: 609 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,994
- Number of babies in 2019: 714 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#2. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,510
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,337 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +62.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Unsplash
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Florida
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,527
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,554 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +164.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
