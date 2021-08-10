Cancel
Tennessee State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Tennessee

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Negative Space

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Tennessee

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

PxHere

#50. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,722
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

PxHere

#49. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,756
- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2019

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#48. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2018

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Canva

#47. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,792
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

PxHere

#46. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,815
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#96 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2011

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

Canva

#45. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,843
- Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

Pixabay

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,846
- Number of babies in 2019: 218 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#43. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,848
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#76 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

Canva

#42. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,855
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Canva

#41. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,920
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +80.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2018

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#40. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,940
- Number of babies in 2019: 310 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +313.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#39. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,968
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#38. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,978
- Number of babies in 2019: 106 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Canva

#37. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,980
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +112.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Pexels

#36. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,010
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Unsplash

#35. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#53 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

PxHere

#34. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,034
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +80.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#33. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 237 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +79.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,051
- Number of babies in 2019: 146 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Canva

#31. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,059
- Number of babies in 2019: 192 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

2p2play // Shutterstock

#30. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,085
- Number of babies in 2019: 137 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

PxHere

#29. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,106
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Pexels

#28. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Canva

#27. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200
- Number of babies in 2019: 181 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Peakpx

#26. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Canva

#25. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Pixabay

#24. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,294
- Number of babies in 2019: 216 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#23. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 189 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2018

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Falcona // Shutterstock

#22. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,314
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2016

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#21. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,318
- Number of babies in 2019: 176 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#20. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,338
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#19. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,372
- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#18. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Canva

#17. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,418
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#16. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,432
- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#15. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,493
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#14. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,581
- Number of babies in 2019: 238 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Burst

#13. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,750
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,757
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#11. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,793
- Number of babies in 2019: 221 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#10. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,797
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#9. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,103
- Number of babies in 2019: 289 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Pixabay

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,216
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

PxHere

#7. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,307
- Number of babies in 2019: 451 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +176.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,392
- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#5. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 401 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Canva

#4. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,936
- Number of babies in 2019: 311 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Pixabay

#3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 375 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,240
- Number of babies in 2019: 382 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Tennessee
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,460
- Number of babies in 2019: 469 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

