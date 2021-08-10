Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Police: Suspect wanted in downtown Dallas shooting last month

By Curt Lewis
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

Dallas police have some new security photos of the man they’ve been looking for since a July 19th shooting at a West End DART rail station on Pacific Avenue in Dallas.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Downtown Dallas#West End#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy