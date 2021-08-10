Cancel
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8PUxh00
Pixabay

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Washington D.C. using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8PUxh00
Pixabay

#50. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 240
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +80.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8PUxh00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#49. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 241
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2015

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#48. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 241
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#47. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 245
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8PUxh00
Burst

#46. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 247
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8PUxh00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#45. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2018

National
- Rank: #122
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28,262

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#44. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNLU_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#43. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#42. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0bN8PUxh00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2015

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8PUxh00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#40. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265
- Number of babies in 2019: 11 (#104 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8PUxh00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#39. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 269
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +153.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8PUxh00
Unsplash

#38. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 273
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2018

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8PUxh00
Burst

#37. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 279
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8PUxh00
Pixabay

#36. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 298
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8PUxh00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#35. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 299
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#34. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 304
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8PUxh00
PxHere

#33. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 311
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2018

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8PUxh00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#32. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 323
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2018

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#31. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +131.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8PUxh00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#30. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 327
- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8PUxh00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#29. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 328
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +155.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#28. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 329
- Number of babies in 2019: 25 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8PUxh00
PxHere

#27. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 334
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8PUxh00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#26. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 337
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2016

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8PUxh00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#25. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +120.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#24. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 356
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +292.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8PUxh00
Unsplash

#23. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 359
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#22. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8PUxh00
Unsplash

#21. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8PUxh00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#20. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 382
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +73.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfxOe_0bN8PUxh00
Unsplash

#19. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 383
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8PUxh00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#18. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 385
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8PUxh00
PxHere

#17. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394
- Number of babies in 2019: 39 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 395
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8PUxh00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#15. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 399
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8PUxh00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#14. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 399
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#13. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 407
- Number of babies in 2019: 14 (#79 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -75.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PUxh00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2017

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8PUxh00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#11. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 472
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2015

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8PUxh00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#10. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 477
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8PUxh00
Pexels

#9. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 480
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8PUxh00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#8. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 505
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8PUxh00
Unsplash

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 552
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#4 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2014

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8PUxh00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 564
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8PUxh00
Canva

#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 569
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8PUxh00
Pixabay

#4. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 644
- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8PUxh00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#3. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 669
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#4 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8PUxh00
PxHere

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 669
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8PUxh00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Washington D.C.
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 820
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

