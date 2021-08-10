Cancel
UPS not reaching a decision on its quarantine policy

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Parents at Union Public Schools are still without answers after district leaders met Monday night to discuss its ‘Return to School’ plan.

District leaders eventually decided to reconvene the discussion after not coming to an agreement about the district’s quarantine policy for students who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The board met Monday night to go over its fifteen-page plan about how students can return to the classroom safely. Leaders at Union were split on whether to mandate a quarantine period for people who were in close contact with an infected person or leave that to the discretion of parents.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people stay home for 14-days after being exposed to a person with COVID.

Chris Payne, chief communications officer with Union, says one student had to be quarantined three different times last year, resulting in the student being out of class for more than a month.

"School starts for Union students on August 18th and they are going to be in session whether we are ready with this plan or not," Payne said. “The bottom line is that we want to do what is in the best interest of keeping students safe but at the same time making sure students don’t miss learning. That is the big thing here.”

To learn more about Union Public School’s proposed “Back to School” plan, CLICK HERE.

