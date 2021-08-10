Cancel
Colorado State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Colorado

By Stacker
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Colorado

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8PSCF00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#50. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,156
- Number of babies in 2019: 146 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +111.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8PSCF00
Pixabay

#49. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +92.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#48. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,173
- Number of babies in 2019: 165 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +170.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2018

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8PSCF00
Pixabay

#47. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#96 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Pixabay

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,217
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8PSCF00
PxHere

#45. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,248
- Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#81 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8PSCF00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#44. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,268
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8PSCF00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#43. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,298
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8PSCF00
Unsplash

#42. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,313
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8PSCF00
Pexels

#41. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,354
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8PSCF00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#40. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,372
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PSCF00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#39. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,388
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#73 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8PSCF00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#38. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,388
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +23.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8PSCF00
Unsplash

#37. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,394
- Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8PSCF00
Unsplash

#36. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,438
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +83.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0bN8PSCF00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8PSCF00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#34. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,451
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2015

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#33. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2016

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#32. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,505
- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8PSCF00
Pixabay

#31. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,517
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8PSCF00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#30. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,522
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8PSCF00
Min An // Pexels

#29. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8PSCF00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#28. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,545
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#84 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,559
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#26. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,623
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8PSCF00
Unsplash

#25. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,658
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +41.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8PSCF00
Pexels

#24. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683
- Number of babies in 2019: 137 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2013

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8PSCF00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#23. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8PSCF00
Burst

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8PSCF00
Unsplash

#21. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,906
- Number of babies in 2019: 233 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8PSCF00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#20. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,911
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8PSCF00
PxHere

#19. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,924
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +38.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#18. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,948
- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8PSCF00
Pexels

#17. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,984
- Number of babies in 2019: 162 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8PSCF00
Burst

#16. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,063
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,104
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8PSCF00
Pixabay

#14. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8PSCF00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,133
- Number of babies in 2019: 176 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8PSCF00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,141
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8PSCF00
PxHere

#11. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,221
- Number of babies in 2019: 285 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +128.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#10. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,243
- Number of babies in 2019: 214 (#8 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8PSCF00
Negative Space

#9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,271
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8PSCF00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#7. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,330
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#6. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,352
- Number of babies in 2019: 214 (#8 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8PSCF00
Canva

#5. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396
- Number of babies in 2019: 219 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8PSCF00
Shutterstock

#4. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,535
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8PSCF00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,680
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8PSCF00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,743
- Number of babies in 2019: 275 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8PSCF00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Colorado
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,144
- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

