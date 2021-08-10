Cancel
Oregon State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oregon

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oregon

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Pexels

#50. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 782
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

Pixabay

#49. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 783
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#85 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#48. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#47. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 819
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +82.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2019

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,366

Canva

#46. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#88 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

PxHere

#45. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 832
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

PxHere

#44. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 832
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +154.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #101
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,480

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#43. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 845
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +161.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#42. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 847
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#92 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

PxHere

#41. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2018

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

PxHere

#40. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 858
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2011

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#39. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 875
- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +62.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Burst

#38. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 880
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +58.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#37. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 900
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#76 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2013

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#36. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 911
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Canva

#35. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 912
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Min An // Pexels

#34. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 925
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#33. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 950
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2018

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#32. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 955
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2014

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Canva

#31. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 956
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#71 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#30. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 962
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#29. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 965
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#28. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 988
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#81 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Canva

#27. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,105
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Canva

#26. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,133
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#25. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#24. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#23. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Canva

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,181
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#21. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Pixabay

#20. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,290
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,387
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#18. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,428
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#17. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Pixabay

#16. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#14. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,497
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Unsplash

#12. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,523
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Flashon // Shutterstock

#11. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2013

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Pixabay

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#9. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,607
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Unsplash

#8. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#7. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,712
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Canva

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,734
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Canva

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,782
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#4. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803
- Number of babies in 2019: 176 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Canva

#3. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,826
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +131.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Canva

#2. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Canva

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

