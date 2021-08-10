Cancel
Texas State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Texas

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Burst

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#50. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning "supplanter".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,698
- Number of babies in 2019: 661 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010

National
- Rank: #118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,206

Canva

#49. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905
- Number of babies in 2019: 613 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2012

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#48. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,909
- Number of babies in 2019: 939 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2019

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

marina shin // Shutterstock

#47. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,991
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,046 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +91.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Unsplash

#46. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,063
- Number of babies in 2019: 680 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2016

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#45. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,318
- Number of babies in 2019: 745 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Canva

#44. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,625
- Number of babies in 2019: 744 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2012

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Canva

#43. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,648
- Number of babies in 2019: 671 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2010

National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597

Canva

#42. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,774
- Number of babies in 2019: 766 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #99
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#41. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,859
- Number of babies in 2019: 706 (#53 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,252 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +66.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

Canva

#39. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,402
- Number of babies in 2019: 840 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,687
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,733 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +775.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#37. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,732
- Number of babies in 2019: 775 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#36. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843
- Number of babies in 2019: 843 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Canva

#35. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,054
- Number of babies in 2019: 709 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Unsplash

#34. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093
- Number of babies in 2019: 815 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

PxHere

#33. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,161
- Number of babies in 2019: 727 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#32. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,212
- Number of babies in 2019: 986 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Canva

#31. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,258
- Number of babies in 2019: 915 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2011

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

Canva

#30. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,314
- Number of babies in 2019: 833 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 729 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Pixabay

#28. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374
- Number of babies in 2019: 688 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,239

Canva

#27. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,529
- Number of babies in 2019: 946 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Canva

#26. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 783 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Canva

#25. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,646
- Number of babies in 2019: 892 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2018

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Canva

#24. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,857
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,034 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#23. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,981
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,215 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#22. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,240
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,167 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Pexels

#21. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,068 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#20. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,851
- Number of babies in 2019: 761 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Philippe Put // Flickr

#19. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,089
- Number of babies in 2019: 895 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#18. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095
- Number of babies in 2019: 838 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Pexels

#17. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270
- Number of babies in 2019: 869 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#16. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,515
- Number of babies in 2019: 955 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

Falcona // Shutterstock

#15. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,094 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#14. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,236
- Number of babies in 2019: 925 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#13. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,002 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Unsplash

#12. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,770
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,170 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#11. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,996
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,601 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +27.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

PxHere

#10. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,032
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,566 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#9. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,214
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,144 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2016

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Pixabay

#8. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,090 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#7. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,115 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#6. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,185
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,013 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Canva

#5. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,206 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Pixabay

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,685
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,219 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +229.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#3. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,325 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,267
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,177 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Pixabay

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Texas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,755
- Number of babies in 2019: 2,072 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +41.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

