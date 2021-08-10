Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois
Pixabay
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Canva
#50. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2019
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#49. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,776
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2014
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
Canva
#48. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,852
- Number of babies in 2019: 233 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2017
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815
Canva
#47. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,895
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010
National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700
Canva
#46. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,907
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#93 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2011
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,917
- Number of babies in 2019: 243 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2018
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
marina shin // Shutterstock
#44. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,007
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#43. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,055
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2014
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Philippe Put // Flickr
#42. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Canva
#41. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,136
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Canva
#40. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,327
- Number of babies in 2019: 290 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
Canva
#39. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,329
- Number of babies in 2019: 201 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#38. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,560
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#37. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 289 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2015
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Pixabay
#36. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2015
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#35. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,655
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#34. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,669
- Number of babies in 2019: 259 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#33. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,672
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Canva
#32. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,675
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Philippe Put // Flickr
#31. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,775
- Number of babies in 2019: 433 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#30. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,832
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
2p2play // Shutterstock
#29. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,970
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Irisska // Shutterstock
#28. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,003
- Number of babies in 2019: 381 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
Canva
#27. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,098
- Number of babies in 2019: 323 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#26. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,135
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2018
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Canva
#25. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,146
- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Canva
#24. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 444 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
Unsplash
#23. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,264
- Number of babies in 2019: 571 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +141.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Flashon // Shutterstock
#22. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#21. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,383
- Number of babies in 2019: 333 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#20. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,417
- Number of babies in 2019: 396 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2018
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Unsplash
#19. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#18. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,559
- Number of babies in 2019: 295 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
PxHere
#17. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,600
- Number of babies in 2019: 469 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#16. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,808
- Number of babies in 2019: 429 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#15. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,945
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Pixabay
#14. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 314 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#13. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,066
- Number of babies in 2019: 453 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#12. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,350
- Number of babies in 2019: 417 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Pixabay
#11. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,465
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Pixabay
#10. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 422 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#9. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,649
- Number of babies in 2019: 392 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 429 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#7. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,097
- Number of babies in 2019: 629 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Canva
#6. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 491 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 444 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Unsplash
#4. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 380 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,509
- Number of babies in 2019: 635 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
PxHere
#2. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,013
- Number of babies in 2019: 508 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 769 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Comments / 0