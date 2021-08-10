Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8PPY400
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#50. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVk6G_0bN8PPY400
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,776
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2014

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Canva

#48. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,852
- Number of babies in 2019: 233 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2017

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#47. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,895
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#46. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,907
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#93 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2011

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8PPY400
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#45. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,917
- Number of babies in 2019: 243 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2018

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8PPY400
marina shin // Shutterstock

#44. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,007
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#43. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,055
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8PPY400
Philippe Put // Flickr

#42. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#41. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,136
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#40. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,327
- Number of babies in 2019: 290 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#39. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,329
- Number of babies in 2019: 201 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8PPY400
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,560
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PPY400
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#37. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,578
- Number of babies in 2019: 289 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8PPY400
Pixabay

#36. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq0QV_0bN8PPY400
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#35. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,655
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8PPY400
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#34. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,669
- Number of babies in 2019: 259 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0bN8PPY400
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#33. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,672
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#32. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,675
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8PPY400
Philippe Put // Flickr

#31. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,775
- Number of babies in 2019: 433 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8PPY400
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#30. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,832
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8PPY400
2p2play // Shutterstock

#29. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,970
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8PPY400
Irisska // Shutterstock

#28. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,003
- Number of babies in 2019: 381 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#27. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,098
- Number of babies in 2019: 323 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8PPY400
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#26. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,135
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2018

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#25. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,146
- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#24. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 444 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8PPY400
Unsplash

#23. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,264
- Number of babies in 2019: 571 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +141.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8PPY400
Flashon // Shutterstock

#22. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8PPY400
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#21. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,383
- Number of babies in 2019: 333 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8PPY400
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#20. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,417
- Number of babies in 2019: 396 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2018

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8PPY400
Unsplash

#19. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8PPY400
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#18. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,559
- Number of babies in 2019: 295 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8PPY400
PxHere

#17. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,600
- Number of babies in 2019: 469 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8PPY400
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#16. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,808
- Number of babies in 2019: 429 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0bN8PPY400
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#15. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,945
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8PPY400
Pixabay

#14. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 314 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8PPY400
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,066
- Number of babies in 2019: 453 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8PPY400
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,350
- Number of babies in 2019: 417 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8PPY400
Pixabay

#11. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,465
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8PPY400
Pixabay

#10. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 422 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8PPY400
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#9. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,649
- Number of babies in 2019: 392 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8PPY400
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 429 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8PPY400
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,097
- Number of babies in 2019: 629 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8PPY400
Canva

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 491 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8PPY400
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 444 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8PPY400
Unsplash

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 380 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8PPY400
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,509
- Number of babies in 2019: 635 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8PPY400
PxHere

#2. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,013
- Number of babies in 2019: 508 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8PPY400
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Illinois
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 769 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Pixabay#Irish#Greek#Welsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Illinois, like nation, more diverse, urban in last decade

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois grew more diverse, multiracial and urban over the past decade, just like the nation overall, according to data released Thursday from the 2020 census. The data will have big implications as Democrats — who control the once-in-a-decade redistricting process in Illinois — use it to redraw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy