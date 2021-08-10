Cancel
Kansas State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kansas

Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kansas

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Min An // Pexels

#50. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 694
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

Burst

#49. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 711
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2011

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Burst

#48. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#96 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2014

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#47. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 730
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#46. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 757
- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#76 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Canva

#45. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 759
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#138 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -78.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#44. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 766
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +320.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

Canva

#43. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 774
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#42. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 777
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Pixabay

#41. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 784
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#101 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#40. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 787
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#39. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 826
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#38. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

Unsplash

#37. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +121.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Pixabay

#36. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 852
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#28 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#35. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 871
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +58.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#34. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 874
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Pexels

#33. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 887
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#32. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 899
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2013

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

Peakpx

#31. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 921
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2015

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Pexels

#30. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 928
- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +23.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Pexels

#29. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 931
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Photopin

#28. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 940
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#84 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -70.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Canva

#27. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 961
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2016

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Canva

#26. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 973
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +82.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

Canva

#25. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 978
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#22 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#24. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,015
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Canva

#23. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,022
- Number of babies in 2019: 106 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,083
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,090
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#28 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Irisska // Shutterstock

#20. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,103
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

PxHere

#19. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#18. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,115
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#17. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,162
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#16. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,217
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +240.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#15. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,226
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2015

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#14. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2017

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#13. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,247
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#19 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,256
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,264
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#22 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#10. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,302
- Number of babies in 2019: 137 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

PxHere

#9. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,303
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#8. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,351
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

PxHere

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,354
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#10 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#6. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,377
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +86.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#5. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,440
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Canva

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,470
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Pixabay

#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,715
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Pexels

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Kansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,722
- Number of babies in 2019: 204 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +68.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

