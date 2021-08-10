Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Canva
#50. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 697
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#49. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 707
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2013
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#48. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 715
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2017
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
PxHere
#47. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 717
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#93 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#46. Jace
Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014
National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#45. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 722
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2017
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
PxHere
#44. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 729
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#111 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#43. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 730
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010
National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885
Canva
#42. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 788
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Canva
#41. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 793
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Irisska // Shutterstock
#40. Parker
Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 805
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#39. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 808
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#86 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2011
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Pixabay
#38. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 809
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#122 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#37. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 820
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +161.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
Canva
#36. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 824
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2018
National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#35. Easton
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 824
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2016
National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647
Pixabay
#34. Bentley
Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012
National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754
Canva
#33. Eli
Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 861
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2013
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687
Canva
#32. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 864
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Canva
#31. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 865
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012
National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181
Unsplash
#30. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 869
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2016
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#29. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +111.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018
National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#28. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 905
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
2p2play // Shutterstock
#27. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#26. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#25. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 925
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +68.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2016
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#24. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 933
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#23. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,012
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Canva
#22. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2018
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#21. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +324.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017
National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899
Canva
#20. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#19. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,069
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
PxHere
#18. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,081
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2015
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#17. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Canva
#16. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#15. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,149
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#14. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,161
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#13. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Unsplash
#12. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,193
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Pexels
#11. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,229
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Pexels
#10. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,360
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Min An // Pexels
#9. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,381
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#8. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,390
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#7. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,479
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +109.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Pixabay
#6. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,498
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,503
- Number of babies in 2019: 232 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +197.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Canva
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,545
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Burst
#3. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,571
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Unsplash
#2. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,650
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Canva
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,817
- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
