Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Unsplash

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Canva

#50. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 697
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 707
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2013

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#48. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 715
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

PxHere

#47. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 717
- Number of babies in 2019: 41 (#93 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#46. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014

National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#45. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 722
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2017

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

PxHere

#44. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 729
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#111 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -69.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#43. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 730
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

Canva

#42. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 788
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Canva

#41. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 793
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Irisska // Shutterstock

#40. Parker

Parker is a name of English origin meaning "park keeper".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 805
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014

National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,131

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#39. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 808
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#86 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Pixabay

#38. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 809
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#122 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#37. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 820
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +161.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Canva

#36. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 824
- Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2018

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#35. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 824
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2016

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

Pixabay

#34. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#56 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

Canva

#33. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 861
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

Canva

#32. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 864
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Canva

#31. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 865
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

Unsplash

#30. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 869
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#29. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 114 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +111.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#28. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 905
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

2p2play // Shutterstock

#27. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#26. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#25. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 925
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +68.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2016

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#24. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 933
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#23. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,012
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Canva

#22. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,049
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +324.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

Canva

#20. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#30 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#19. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,069
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

PxHere

#18. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,081
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2015

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#17. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#16. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#15. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,149
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#14. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,161
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#13. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Unsplash

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,193
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Pexels

#11. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,229
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Pexels

#10. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,360
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Min An // Pexels

#9. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,381
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#8. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,390
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2014

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#7. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,479
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +109.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Pixabay

#6. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,498
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,503
- Number of babies in 2019: 232 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +197.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Canva

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,545
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Burst

#3. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,571
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Unsplash

#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,650
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Canva

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Iowa
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,817
- Number of babies in 2019: 188 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2015

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Community Policy