Arizona State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8PLGO00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#50. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,617
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PLGO00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#49. Xavier

Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2010

National
- Rank: #85
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8PLGO00
PxHere

#48. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning "free man".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2010

National
- Rank: #111
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,099

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLhjj_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#47. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2011

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8PLGO00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#46. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2013

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8PLGO00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#45. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,794
- Number of babies in 2019: 306 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +427.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8PLGO00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#44. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,802
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#43. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,819
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2013

National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#42. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydwtR_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#41. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,851
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #99
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8PLGO00
PxHere

#40. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8PLGO00
Unsplash

#39. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,876
- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#72 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#38. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,889
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#83 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#37. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,900
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2017

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8PLGO00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#36. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,972
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8PLGO00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#35. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,017
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfxOe_0bN8PLGO00
Unsplash

#34. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,045
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8PLGO00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#33. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 303 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +288.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8PLGO00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8PLGO00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#31. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#30. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8PLGO00
Peakpx

#29. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,163
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#50 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8PLGO00
Burst

#28. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,177
- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8PLGO00
PxHere

#27. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,295
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8PLGO00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#26. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,361
- Number of babies in 2019: 192 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2014

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#25. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#24. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8PLGO00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#23. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,445
- Number of babies in 2019: 187 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8PLGO00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#22. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,486
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8PLGO00
Min An // Pexels

#21. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8PLGO00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,555
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8PLGO00
PxHere

#19. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,583
- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#18. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#17. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,642
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8PLGO00
PxHere

#16. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,674
- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8PLGO00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#14. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,777
- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#13. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,836
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8PLGO00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,881
- Number of babies in 2019: 307 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#11. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,889
- Number of babies in 2019: 256 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8PLGO00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#10. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,908
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U2EV_0bN8PLGO00
Unsplash

#9. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,948
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#8. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,987
- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8PLGO00
Pexels

#7. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq0QV_0bN8PLGO00
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,202
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8PLGO00
Canva

#5. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,395
- Number of babies in 2019: 184 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8PLGO00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#4. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 269 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8PLGO00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#3. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,473
- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8PLGO00
Pixabay

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 442 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8PLGO00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 416 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
Related

