Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Canva
#50. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,617
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2018
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#49. Xavier
Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2010
National
- Rank: #85
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,541
PxHere
#48. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning "free man".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2010
National
- Rank: #111
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,099
Canva
#47. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2011
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306
Falcona // Shutterstock
#46. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#74 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2013
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
2p2play // Shutterstock
#45. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,794
- Number of babies in 2019: 306 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +427.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#44. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,802
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Canva
#43. Dominic
Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,819
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2013
National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#42. Santiago
Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +40.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019
National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241
Canva
#41. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,851
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010
National
- Rank: #99
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905
PxHere
#40. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Unsplash
#39. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,876
- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#72 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#38. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,889
- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#83 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Canva
#37. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,900
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2017
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#36. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,972
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#35. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,017
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2015
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Unsplash
#34. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,045
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#33. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 303 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +288.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Philippe Put // Flickr
#32. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#31. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Canva
#30. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977
Peakpx
#29. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,163
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#50 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Burst
#28. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,177
- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013
National
- Rank: #117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597
PxHere
#27. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,295
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels
#26. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,361
- Number of babies in 2019: 192 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2014
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Pixabay
#25. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Canva
#24. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#23. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,445
- Number of babies in 2019: 187 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#22. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,486
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Min An // Pexels
#21. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#20. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,555
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
PxHere
#19. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,583
- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2015
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Pixabay
#18. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Canva
#17. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,642
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700
PxHere
#16. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,674
- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Canva
#15. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#14. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,777
- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Pixabay
#13. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,836
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#12. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,881
- Number of babies in 2019: 307 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Pixabay
#11. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,889
- Number of babies in 2019: 256 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#10. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,908
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Unsplash
#9. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,948
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Pixabay
#8. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,987
- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518
Pexels
#7. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,099
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#6. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,202
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Canva
#5. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,395
- Number of babies in 2019: 184 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#4. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,472
- Number of babies in 2019: 269 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#3. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,473
- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Pixabay
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 442 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Arizona
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 416 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
