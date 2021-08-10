Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Canva

#50. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,617

- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#58 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2018



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#49. Xavier

Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,635

- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#53 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2010



National

- Rank: #85

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,541

PxHere

#48. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning "free man".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662

- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#47 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2010



National

- Rank: #111

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,099

Canva

#47. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683

- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2011



National

- Rank: #48

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

Falcona // Shutterstock

#46. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740

- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#74 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2013



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

2p2play // Shutterstock

#45. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,794

- Number of babies in 2019: 306 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +427.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019



National

- Rank: #79

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#44. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,802

- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Canva

#43. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,819

- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2013



National

- Rank: #69

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#42. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,844

- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +40.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019



National

- Rank: #109

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

Canva

#41. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,851

- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#41 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010



National

- Rank: #99

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,905

PxHere

#40. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866

- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019



National

- Rank: #37

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Unsplash

#39. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,876

- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#72 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010



National

- Rank: #42

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#38. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,889

- Number of babies in 2019: 103 (#83 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Canva

#37. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,900

- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#36 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2017



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#36. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,972

- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#54 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#35. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,017

- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2015



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Unsplash

#34. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,045

- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#65 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#33. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,048

- Number of babies in 2019: 303 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +288.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Philippe Put // Flickr

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,074

- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#78 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#31. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,084

- Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#34 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Canva

#30. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,099

- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#39 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017



National

- Rank: #46

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

Peakpx

#29. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,163

- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#50 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Burst

#28. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,177

- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013



National

- Rank: #117

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,597

PxHere

#27. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,295

- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#63 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#26. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,361

- Number of babies in 2019: 192 (#26 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2014



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Pixabay

#25. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383

- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#13 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#24. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389

- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

- Rank: #70

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#23. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,445

- Number of babies in 2019: 187 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011



National

- Rank: #59

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#22. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,486

- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#44 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Min An // Pexels

#21. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552

- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,555

- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

PxHere

#19. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,583

- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2015



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Pixabay

#18. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,615

- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Canva

#17. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,642

- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010



National

- Rank: #63

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

PxHere

#16. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,674

- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Canva

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742

- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#14. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,777

- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +14.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Pixabay

#13. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,836

- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,881

- Number of babies in 2019: 307 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Pixabay

#11. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,889

- Number of babies in 2019: 256 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#10. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,908

- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Unsplash

#9. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,948

- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#25 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Pixabay

#8. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,987

- Number of babies in 2019: 329 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Pexels

#7. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,099

- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,202

- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#12 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#5. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,395

- Number of babies in 2019: 184 (#29 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#4. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,472

- Number of babies in 2019: 269 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#3. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,473

- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Pixabay

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,883

- Number of babies in 2019: 442 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Arizona

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,975

- Number of babies in 2019: 416 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896