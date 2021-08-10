Cancel
Relationships

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in North Carolina

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in North Carolina

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#50. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,407
- Number of babies in 2019: 187 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2012

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,429
- Number of babies in 2019: 267 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2018

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

PxHere

#48. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,462
- Number of babies in 2019: 170 (#68 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Canva

#47. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,476
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2010

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,518
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#45. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,569
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Pixabay

#44. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,572
- Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#43. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 291 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Unsplash

#42. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,613
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2014

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Canva

#41. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,613
- Number of babies in 2019: 412 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +243.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Irisska // Shutterstock

#40. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2017

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,667
- Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2011

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

Falcona // Shutterstock

#38. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,674
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#83 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2012

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Burst

#37. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,687
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

2p2play // Shutterstock

#36. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,825
- Number of babies in 2019: 350 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +63.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Canva

#35. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887
- Number of babies in 2019: 187 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Unsplash

#34. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 387 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +118.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#33. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,988
- Number of babies in 2019: 217 (#50 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Canva

#32. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,014
- Number of babies in 2019: 340 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Unsplash

#31. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,092
- Number of babies in 2019: 353 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Pexels

#30. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,125
- Number of babies in 2019: 217 (#50 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#29. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,128
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#28. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,208
- Number of babies in 2019: 284 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Unsplash

#27. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,271
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Philippe Put // Flickr

#26. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 311 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,311
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

PxHere

#24. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,432
- Number of babies in 2019: 262 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Pixabay

#23. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,448
- Number of babies in 2019: 371 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#22. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,515
- Number of babies in 2019: 295 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2013

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#21. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,534
- Number of babies in 2019: 231 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2014

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,609
- Number of babies in 2019: 325 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Min An // Pexels

#19. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#47 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Canva

#18. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,630
- Number of babies in 2019: 364 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#17. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#47 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Pexels

#16. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,664
- Number of babies in 2019: 303 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#15. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,727
- Number of babies in 2019: 315 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Unsplash

#14. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,784
- Number of babies in 2019: 334 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,840
- Number of babies in 2019: 296 (#22 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#12. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,890
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Min An // Pexels

#11. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,951
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2015

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#10. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 292 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,113
- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,688
- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Pixabay

#7. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,763
- Number of babies in 2019: 301 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#6. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,125
- Number of babies in 2019: 685 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +151.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,147
- Number of babies in 2019: 514 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 461 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2013

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Canva

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,757
- Number of babies in 2019: 460 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

PxHere

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,002
- Number of babies in 2019: 605 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

North Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,978
- Number of babies in 2019: 585 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

