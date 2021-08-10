Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UNC Emails: ‘Who Are You Going to Believe: Abe Lincoln or Nikole Hannah-Jones?'

By Asher Lehrer-Small
Posted by 
The 74
The 74
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H1qP_0bN8PHjU00

I n the aftermath of the heavily publicized Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy, emails released by UNC-Chapel Hill reveal the extent to which wealthy donor Walter Hussman labored behind the scenes to dissuade university officials from offering the acclaimed journalist a tenure package.

In a series of four November 2020 emails to Board of Trustees member Kelly Hopkins, two of which spanned a dozen paragraphs or more, Hussman argued that Hannah-Jones’s telling of the American story over-emphasized the role of slavery and warned that her stance on reparations would be “detrimental” to the university, describing Hannah-Jones’s views as “controversial, contentious, and divisive.”

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter.

“I do not dispute [Hannah-Jones] having her convictions in favor of reparations, nor do I dispute her right to advocate for it as strongly as possible,” Hussman wrote. “But I believe giving her a platform to argue for this as a tenured professor in the journalism school will not be beneficial, but instead detrimental, to the school.”

“No one knows exactly what she will say in the future,” he continued. “She could be fired from the New York Times. But as I understand it, she could not be fired as a tenured professor.”

Hussman, whose name adorns the UNC school of journalism thanks to a $25 million pledge in 2019, the balance of which has yet to be delivered, first shared his concerns with David Routh, UNC-Chapel Hill’s senior development officer in September. Emails indicate that board members Chuck Duckett, Jeff Brown and Richard Stevens were also made aware of the donor’s appeal, in addition to Kelly Hopkins. All four trustees have since left the board after their terms expired July 1 .

Hannah-Jones would have been the first Black Knight Chair since the position was founded at UNC.

The 74 received the internal emails July 30 after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the university, as did several other media organizations, which have also reported on the communications.

In another message that included annotations of passages from an 1856 Abraham Lincoln speech, Hussman argued that Hannah-Jones’s 1619 Project , a collection of essays from the New York Times Magazine that relates the country’s founding and development through the experiences of Black Americans and earned the journalist a Pulitzer Prize, overstated the role that slavery played in the American Revolution.

“The country may have committed its original sin,” Hussman wrote, “but it was not what the founders or the colonies were intending at that time, in 1776.”

“I thought to myself, who are you going to believe: Abraham Lincoln or Nikole Hannah Jones?”

In 2020, the New York Times issued an update to an essay from The 1619 Project, changing a line to clarify that protecting the institution of slavery was a primary motivation for some, not all, colonists during the American Revolution.

Related: Race, Trump & History:
Weeks Before Election, President Leaps Into Culture War Skirmish Over Teaching 1619 Project

In June, Hussman told NC Policy Watch that he never pressured any UNC board members about the incoming Knight Chair’s tenure package , and that the balance of his donation was not dependent on their decision. He did not respond to requests from The 74 asking him to explain his intentions in sending the November emails.

Text messages also indicate that Hussman and Hopkins frequently spoke on the phone through the fall and winter of 2020, and the spring of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSZkP_0bN8PHjU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx8zh_0bN8PHjU00
(University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill)

After Hussman sent the series of four email messages, the Board of Trustees, which normally rubber stamps tenure recommendations already endorsed by the faculty, twice delayed Hannah-Jones’s tenure vote, once in November and once in January. In the latter instance, the deferral was due in part to questions over the journalist’s credentials raised by trustee Duckett , according to reporting from the News & Observer. In February, the university offered Hannah-Jones a five-year contract, breaking the precedent of offering tenure packages to previous Knight Chairs.

In late June, following widespread protests amid reports that North Carolina’s flagship university had caved to political pressure from conservatives , the university reversed course. The board approved tenure for Hannah-Jones June 30.

After initially accepting the university’s five-year offer, Hannah-Jones, a 2017 recipient of a MacArthur genius grant, reconsidered when it became clear that her tenure process had been marred by what she called “political interference.” The 1619 Project creator eventually turned down UNC’s offer , instead joining the faculty of historically BlackHoward University, alongside author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Hannah-Jones, an alumna of UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school, did not respond to The 74’s requests for comment.

“I cannot imagine working at and advancing a school named for a man who lobbied against me,” Hannah-Jones wrote in an early July statement published through the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which represented her.

Her new initiative at Howard, the Center for Journalism and Democracy, “will help produce journalists capable of accurately and urgently covering the perilous challenges of our democracy with a clarity, skepticism, rigor, and historical dexterity that is too often missing from today’s journalism,” she said.

Details on Hussman’s emails below:

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

The 74

The 74

36
Followers
674
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Black Americans#The 1619 Project#Nc Policy Watch#Knight Chair#The Board Of Trustees#The News Observer#Knight Chairs#Macarthur#Blackhoward University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dean of UNC journalism school is accused of unfairly blaming trustees for delaying 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure bid

The dean of the journalism school at North Carolina at Chapel Hill agreed to offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a non-tenured position but later blamed trustees when media reports suggested that The 1619 Project creator was denied a permanent professorship over politics, newly released emails suggest. Susan King, who helms the Hussman...
Collegestheohiostar.com

Commentary: Historians Selling Out for Leftist Star, Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina’s decision on June 30 to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones came about through a torrent of threats (often tweeted), profanities, doxxings, and assaults—tactics that have become increasingly commonplace among professional activists and racial grievance-mongers. Hannah-Jones, of course, is the Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion writer and architect...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

UNC donors slammed school officials for 'allowing Marxism to take root on campus' amid debate over hiring 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones as a tenured professor

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill donors accused the Board of Trustees of 'allowing Marxism to take root on campus' amid the contentious debate over granting 1619 Project writer Nikole Hannah-Jones a tenured professorship, new emails reveal. Donors criticized the school throughout the course of the months-long debate, as detailed in...
CollegesPosted by
Arkansas Times

UNC Chapel Hill emails tell a tale of Hussman influence, Nikole Hannah-Jones and UNC faculty respond

NC Policy Watch continues its coverage of the upheaval at University of North Carolina, where UNC alumnus and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman, along with other conservatives, loomed large over the university’s decision about whether to hire 1619 Project scholar Nikole Hannah-Jones for a distinguished (and tenured) faculty position. After...
Collegesncpolicywatch.org

UNC questioning professors, accessing emails in Hussman contract probe

A UNC-Chapel Hill investigation into a leaked donor agreement is focusing on professors who have been critical of Walter Hussman, the wealthy Arkansas media magnate whose $25 million pledge to the university’s journalism school led to it being renamed for him. It also includes the university examining faculty emails without...
CollegesCleveland Jewish News

University of South Carolina opens first Anne Frank Center in America

The University of South Carolina will open North America’s first Anne Frank partner site and the world’s fourth Anne Frank Center. The Anne Frank Center on campus will be free of charge and open for guided group tours starting on Sept. 15, it was announced on Tuesday. Visitors will learn about the young Jewish diarist’s story and legacy through photos, videos and original artifacts, all supplied by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.
Collegessportswar.com

With censorship of student dissent, University of Virginia taints rep as fr

With censorship of student dissent, University of Virginia taints rep as fr -- CatHoo 08/14/2021 11:15AM. Just The News? A right wing digital paper founded by John Solomon who -- HooAskedYou 08/14/2021 2:33PM. Curious how much donations have decreased, everyone at our Club -- Wembley 08/14/2021 12:20PM. The charity giving...
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: James Madison and the American Colonization Society

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. Now that David French is gone, Jay Nordlinger may be the worst writer at National Review. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy