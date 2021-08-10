Cancel
Georgia State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia

Pixabay

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8PE5J00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#50. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#71 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8PE5J00
Min An // Pexels

#49. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2016

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8PE5J00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#48. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,422
- Number of babies in 2019: 219 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2018

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8PE5J00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#47. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,424
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2017

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8PE5J00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#46. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,497
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0bN8PE5J00
Unsplash

#45. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,525
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +69.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8PE5J00
Pixabay

#44. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,555
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#87 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8PE5J00
Pixabay

#43. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,589
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#42. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,600
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#41. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,648
- Number of babies in 2019: 341 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +100.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#40. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,651
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#81 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#39. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,655
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +98.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8PE5J00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,659
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2011

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8PE5J00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,676
- Number of babies in 2019: 267 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#36. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,817
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#35. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,824
- Number of babies in 2019: 265 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8PE5J00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#34. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8PE5J00
Unsplash

#33. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,900
- Number of babies in 2019: 175 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8PE5J00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#32. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962
- Number of babies in 2019: 350 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8PE5J00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#31. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,987
- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8PE5J00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#30. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,027
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#29. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,091
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#28. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,164
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#47 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8PE5J00
Unsplash

#27. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,166
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#26. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,173
- Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8PE5J00
Pexels

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,321
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,372
- Number of babies in 2019: 327 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8PE5J00
Pexels

#23. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,394
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8PE5J00
Pixabay

#22. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,426
- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#21. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,487
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#20. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,641
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#19. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,675
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8PE5J00
Canva

#18. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,731
- Number of babies in 2019: 310 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#17. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762
- Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#16. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,833
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8PE5J00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#15. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 275 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8PE5J00
Unsplash

#14. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,153
- Number of babies in 2019: 250 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#13. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,227
- Number of babies in 2019: 386 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8PE5J00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#12. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,265
- Number of babies in 2019: 254 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8PE5J00
Unsplash

#11. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,419
- Number of babies in 2019: 382 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8PE5J00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#10. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,428
- Number of babies in 2019: 593 (#1 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +154.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8PE5J00
Burst

#9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,521
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8PE5J00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#8. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,556
- Number of babies in 2019: 321 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0bN8PE5J00
PxHere

#7. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,657
- Number of babies in 2019: 398 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Pixabay

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,707
- Number of babies in 2019: 288 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8PE5J00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 433 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8PE5J00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,419
- Number of babies in 2019: 530 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8PE5J00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,436
- Number of babies in 2019: 386 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8PE5J00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,785
- Number of babies in 2019: 588 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq0QV_0bN8PE5J00
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 593 (#1 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

