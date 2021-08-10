Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia
Pixabay
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Philippe Put // Flickr
#50. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#71 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
Min An // Pexels
#49. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,358
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2016
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#48. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,422
- Number of babies in 2019: 219 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2018
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#47. Bryson
Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,424
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#58 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2017
National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#46. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,497
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011
National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468
Unsplash
#45. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,525
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +69.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Pixabay
#44. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,555
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#87 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
Pixabay
#43. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,589
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2019
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
PxHere
#42. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,600
- Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
Canva
#41. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,648
- Number of babies in 2019: 341 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +100.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
Canva
#40. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,651
- Number of babies in 2019: 152 (#81 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275
Canva
#39. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,655
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +98.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#38. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,659
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2011
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,676
- Number of babies in 2019: 267 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Canva
#36. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,817
- Number of babies in 2019: 210 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2014
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Canva
#35. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,824
- Number of babies in 2019: 265 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#34. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,844
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Unsplash
#33. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,900
- Number of babies in 2019: 175 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#32. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962
- Number of babies in 2019: 350 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
marina shin // Shutterstock
#31. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,987
- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#30. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,027
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502
Canva
#29. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,091
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Canva
#28. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,164
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#47 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Unsplash
#27. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,166
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
PxHere
#26. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,173
- Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Pexels
#25. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,321
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Canva
#24. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,372
- Number of babies in 2019: 327 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Pexels
#23. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,394
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Pixabay
#22. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,426
- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Canva
#21. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,487
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#21 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Canva
#20. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,641
- Number of babies in 2019: 365 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Canva
#19. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,675
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Canva
#18. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,731
- Number of babies in 2019: 310 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
PxHere
#17. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,762
- Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2015
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
PxHere
#16. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,833
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels
#15. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 275 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Unsplash
#14. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,153
- Number of babies in 2019: 250 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
PxHere
#13. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,227
- Number of babies in 2019: 386 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#12. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,265
- Number of babies in 2019: 254 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Unsplash
#11. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,419
- Number of babies in 2019: 382 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#10. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,428
- Number of babies in 2019: 593 (#1 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +154.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Burst
#9. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,521
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#8. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,556
- Number of babies in 2019: 321 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
PxHere
#7. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,657
- Number of babies in 2019: 398 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Pixabay
#6. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,707
- Number of babies in 2019: 288 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#5. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 433 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#4. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,419
- Number of babies in 2019: 530 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,436
- Number of babies in 2019: 386 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2014
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#2. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,785
- Number of babies in 2019: 588 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Georgia
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 593 (#1 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Comments / 0