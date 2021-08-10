Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

#50. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 460

- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#60 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2010



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

#49. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 464

- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +231.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

#48. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468

- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#82 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015



National

- Rank: #48

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

#47. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469

- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#92 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

#46. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 491

- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#37 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018



National

- Rank: #96

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,795

#45. Damian

Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 493

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#51 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012



National

- Rank: #112

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,043

#44. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 497

- Number of babies in 2019: 42 (#41 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

#43. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 513

- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#55 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2012



National

- Rank: #69

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037

#42. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548

- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2017



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

#41. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548

- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#82 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

#40. Ezekiel

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 551

- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +170.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019



National

- Rank: #126

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,142

#39. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 554

- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#48 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015



National

- Rank: #51

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

#38. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 555

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#66 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

#37. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560

- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#70 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015



National

- Rank: #61

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

#36. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 565

- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#60 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

#35. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 575

- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#102 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013



National

- Rank: #70

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

#34. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 587

- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010



National

- Rank: #63

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

#33. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594

- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#26 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012



National

- Rank: #59

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

#32. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 595

- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +191.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #79

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

#31. Xavier

Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 596

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010



National

- Rank: #85

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,541

#30. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622

- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#24 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

#29. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629

- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

#28. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 642

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

#27. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 657

- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

#26. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680

- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#16 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

#25. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 681

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

#24. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 684

- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013



National

- Rank: #55

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

#23. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 685

- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

#22. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698

- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#29 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

#21. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#51 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

#20. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699

- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019



National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

#19. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 711

- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

#18. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 716

- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017



National

- Rank: #109

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 727

- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#24 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

#16. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 732

- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#16 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016



National

- Rank: #46

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

#15. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 743

- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

#14. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 749

- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

#13. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760

- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#37 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 789

- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 801

- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#29 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

#10. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 813

- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

#9. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829

- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#26 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870

- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

#7. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879

- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

#6. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 885

- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016



National

- Rank: #62

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930

- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 982

- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 998

- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +111.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,146

- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



New Mexico

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,265

- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896