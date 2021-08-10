Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Mexico

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Mexico

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8P9kv00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#50. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 460
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#49. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 464
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +231.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8P9kv00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#48. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#82 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#47. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#92 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#46. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 491
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018

National
- Rank: #96
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8P9kv00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#45. Damian

Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 493
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #112
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8P9kv00
Pixabay

#44. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 497
- Number of babies in 2019: 42 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#43. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning "belonging to the lord".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 513
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2012

National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,037

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8P9kv00
Pexels

#42. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2017

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8P9kv00
Pixabay

#41. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548
- Number of babies in 2019: 26 (#82 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0bN8P9kv00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#40. Ezekiel

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 551
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +170.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #126
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,142

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8P9kv00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#39. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 554
- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8P9kv00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#38. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 555
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#66 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8P9kv00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#37. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8P9kv00
Pixabay

#36. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 565
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8P9kv00
Pexels

#35. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 575
- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#102 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54,957

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8P9kv00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#34. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning "messenger of God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 587
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8P9kv00
Unsplash

#33. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#32. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 595
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +191.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #79
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,318

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8P9kv00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#31. Xavier

Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 596
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #85
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8P9kv00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#30. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8P9kv00
Pexels

#29. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8P9kv00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#28. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 642
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#27. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 657
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8P9kv00
Unsplash

#26. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#25. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 681
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8P9kv00
Pixabay

#24. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 684
- Number of babies in 2019: 49 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#23. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 685
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#22. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#21. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8P9kv00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#20. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8P9kv00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#19. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 711
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8P9kv00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 716
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8P9kv00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 727
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#24 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2014

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8P9kv00
Peakpx

#16. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 732
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8P9kv00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 743
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8P9kv00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#14. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 749
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8P9kv00
Canva

#13. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8P9kv00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 789
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 801
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#10. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 813
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#9. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8P9kv00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8P9kv00
Unsplash

#7. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8P9kv00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#6. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 885
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8P9kv00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 982
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 998
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +111.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8P9kv00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,146
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8P9kv00
PxHere

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

New Mexico
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,265
- Number of babies in 2019: 127 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Greek#Germanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy