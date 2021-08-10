Cancel
Ohio State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8P8sC00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Ohio

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8P8sC00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#50. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,838
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8P8sC00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#49. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,843
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#115 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8P8sC00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#48. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#94 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8P8sC00
Pixabay

#47. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,919
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2014

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Pixabay

#46. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,000
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#103 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -71.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#45. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,054
- Number of babies in 2019: 289 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +99.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2018

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#44. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,095
- Number of babies in 2019: 271 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2018

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8P8sC00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#43. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,096
- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +367.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8P8sC00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#42. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,117
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#107 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#41. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,148
- Number of babies in 2019: 348 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +29.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8P8sC00
Pixabay

#40. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,150
- Number of babies in 2019: 246 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2013

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8P8sC00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#39. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,151
- Number of babies in 2019: 197 (#65 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8P8sC00
PxHere

#38. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,153
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#37. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,223
- Number of babies in 2019: 263 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8P8sC00
PxHere

#36. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,243
- Number of babies in 2019: 416 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +184.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8P8sC00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#35. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 264 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0bN8P8sC00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#34. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,276
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2013

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#33. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,287
- Number of babies in 2019: 374 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +19.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8P8sC00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#32. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,316
- Number of babies in 2019: 222 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8P8sC00
Pixabay

#31. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,331
- Number of babies in 2019: 234 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq0QV_0bN8P8sC00
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#30. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,360
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#29. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,475
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2014

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#28. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,490
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8P8sC00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#27. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,526
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNLU_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#26. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,669
- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8P8sC00
PxHere

#25. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,768
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8P8sC00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,799
- Number of babies in 2019: 321 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#23. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,902
- Number of babies in 2019: 330 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#22. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,905
- Number of babies in 2019: 418 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +56.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8P8sC00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#21. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,956
- Number of babies in 2019: 571 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +200.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8P8sC00
Burst

#20. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,136
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#19. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,175
- Number of babies in 2019: 401 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8P8sC00
PxHere

#18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,208
- Number of babies in 2019: 313 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8P8sC00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#17. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 292 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8P8sC00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#16. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,547
- Number of babies in 2019: 340 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8P8sC00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,634
- Number of babies in 2019: 295 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8P8sC00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#14. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,789
- Number of babies in 2019: 440 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8P8sC00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#13. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,936
- Number of babies in 2019: 486 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8P8sC00
Peakpx

#12. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,964
- Number of babies in 2019: 456 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8P8sC00
Shutterstock

#11. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 495 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8P8sC00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#10. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,077
- Number of babies in 2019: 473 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,149
- Number of babies in 2019: 454 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8P8sC00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#8. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,206
- Number of babies in 2019: 390 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#7. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,209
- Number of babies in 2019: 297 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247
- Number of babies in 2019: 361 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8P8sC00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#5. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,586
- Number of babies in 2019: 445 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8P8sC00
Canva

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,949
- Number of babies in 2019: 532 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8P8sC00
Unsplash

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,264
- Number of babies in 2019: 547 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8P8sC00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#2. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,423
- Number of babies in 2019: 415 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8P8sC00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Ohio
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,754
- Number of babies in 2019: 636 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +29.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

