Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘The Resurrection Trial: Did Jesus Rise from the Dead?’

By Cori Urban
vermontcatholic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was the question students in the confirmation class at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington pondered as they participated in “The Resurrection Trial: Did Jesus Rise from the Dead?”. Students attended a staged trial in which the “prosecution” brought the “charge” that Christianity was false because the resurrection...

vermontcatholic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection Of Jesus#Historical Jesus#St John Vianney Church#Catholics#Gospel#The Resurrection Trail#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: A new way to pay ‘tithing’ without giving a cent to the church

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can get access to swag, exclusive content and a behind-the-scenes look at how our “Mormon Land” podcast comes together.
Religionchurchleaders.com

UPDATE: Trans Pastor Seeks $200K in Damages for Being Fired After Coming Out

UPDATED August 11, 2021: Rev. Junia Joplin, who was fired by her former church in Ontario, Canada, after coming out as transgender, has filed a lawsuit against the church for wrongful termination. Joplin pastored at Lorne Park Baptist Church in Mississauga and is seeking $200,000 in damages. “Too often, religion...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionpdjnews.com

Today’s Prayer

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22 KJV Dear Lord, empower me with your Spirit as I seek to not only “practice what I preach,” but also show my obedience to your will and live consistently with your character in my daily life. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: Why are there so many Protestant denominations?

On a visit to Anytown, USA, one would find a main street. There are over 7,000 Main Streets in America. (https://www.nlc.org/resource/most-common-u-s-street-names/) What does this fact have to do with religion? On these main streets, there would be many houses of worship for different faiths and denominations. It is obvious that in this country, freedom of religious expression is supported by the First Amendment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy