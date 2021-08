It’s S’Mores Day, but isn’t EVERY day a great time to enjoy a gooey, chocolatey snack? Here’s the basic s’mores recipe: Place a square of milk chocolate on a graham cracker, toast a marshmallow to golden perfection and place it gently on top of the chocolate, then place a second graham cracker on top of the toasted marshmallow and squeeze. Feel free to add your favorites, like peanut butter cups! Everyone will want “s’more.”