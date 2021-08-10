Cancel
Alabama State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8Omiq00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8Omiq00
Pixabay

#50. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,118
- Number of babies in 2019: 137 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +71.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2018

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8Omiq00
Unsplash

#49. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,130
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8Omiq00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#48. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,130
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +54.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2017

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8Omiq00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#47. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#71 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8Omiq00
Shutterstock

#46. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,136
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2016

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8Omiq00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#45. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,165
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +37.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8Omiq00
Pexels

#44. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0bN8Omiq00
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#43. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +15.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#42. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,230
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8Omiq00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#41. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,265
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#40. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,268
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8Omiq00
Negative Space

#39. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,270
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8Omiq00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#38. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,273
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8Omiq00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#37. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,283
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#36. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,290
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2016

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8Omiq00
PxHere

#35. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,297
- Number of babies in 2019: 115 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8Omiq00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#34. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,310
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8Omiq00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#32. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0bN8Omiq00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#31. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,343
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8Omiq00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#30. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,355
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2017

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8Omiq00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#29. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,379
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#28. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,397
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +63.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8Omiq00
PxHere

#27. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,444
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#26. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,452
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8Omiq00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#25. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,453
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8Omiq00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#24. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,458
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8Omiq00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#23. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,465
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8Omiq00
Pixabay

#22. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,492
- Number of babies in 2019: 160 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +88.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8Omiq00
Pixabay

#21. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,493
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8Omiq00
PxHere

#20. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,510
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +98.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8Omiq00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,522
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8Omiq00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#18. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,602
- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2016

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8Omiq00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#17. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,673
- Number of babies in 2019: 213 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8Omiq00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#16. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az7sf_0bN8Omiq00
Pixabay

#15. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,706
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +33.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8Omiq00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#14. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,750
- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2014

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8Omiq00
PxHere

#13. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,774
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#12. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,776
- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8Omiq00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#11. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,918
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8Omiq00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#10. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,957
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8Omiq00
Unsplash

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,969
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2016

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,062
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8Omiq00
Burst

#7. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,251
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Omiq00
Pixabay

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,547
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#5. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,722
- Number of babies in 2019: 279 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8Omiq00
Canva

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,986
- Number of babies in 2019: 284 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8Omiq00
Pexels

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,195
- Number of babies in 2019: 289 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8Omiq00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Alabama
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 376 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
