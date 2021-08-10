Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maryland

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maryland

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#50. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,301
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2014

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8Oj4f00
Burst

#49. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,304
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#48. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,305
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#114 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -75.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8Oj4f00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#47. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #40 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydwtR_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#46. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,340
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#80 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#45. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,344
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#44. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,377
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2016

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#43. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,391
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2019

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8Oj4f00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#42. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,394
- Number of babies in 2019: 201 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +219.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8Oj4f00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#41. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2013

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8Oj4f00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#40. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,454
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2012

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8Oj4f00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#39. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,501
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2014

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8Oj4f00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#38. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,512
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2011

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8Oj4f00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#37. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,514
- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#57 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2010

National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAj7w_0bN8Oj4f00
PxHere

#36. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,591
- Number of babies in 2019: 165 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8Oj4f00
PxHere

#35. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608
- Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#63 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8Oj4f00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#34. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,614
- Number of babies in 2019: 198 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8Oj4f00
PxHere

#33. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,696
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#28 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNLU_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#32. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,845
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#32 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2014

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8Oj4f00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#31. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,912
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

#30. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,928
- Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2016

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#29. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,935
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

#28. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,000
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8Oj4f00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,009
- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#26. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,009
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

#25. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,017
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2015

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8Oj4f00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#24. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,060
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#23. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,070
- Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

#22. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,081
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#21. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,081
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8Oj4f00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#20. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,142
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8Oj4f00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#19. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,154
- Number of babies in 2019: 132 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8Oj4f00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#18. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,170
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8Oj4f00
Pixabay

#17. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,223
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8Oj4f00
Shutterstock

#16. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#28 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8Oj4f00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#15. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,286
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFFGB_0bN8Oj4f00
PxHere

#14. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,329
- Number of babies in 2019: 201 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8Oj4f00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#13. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,429
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0bN8Oj4f00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#12. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,449
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#11. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,470
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8Oj4f00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#10. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,573
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8Oj4f00
PxHere

#9. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,649
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,713
- Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8Oj4f00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,781
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesWW_0bN8Oj4f00
Unsplash

#6. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,825
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2016

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,864
- Number of babies in 2019: 218 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,970
- Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8Oj4f00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 202 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0bN8Oj4f00
Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,126
- Number of babies in 2019: 394 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8Oj4f00
Min An // Pexels

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Maryland
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,299
- Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2016

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Comments / 1

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Pixabay#Greek#Irish#Germanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

U.S. Census Shows Maryland’s Black Population Among Highest in Nation

Maryland’s Black population has held steady over the past decade, but its shrinking white population is no longer the majority — reflecting the nationwide trend, according to data from the 2020 census released Thursday. The once-a-decade count by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the state population increased last year by...
Maryland StateWJLA

Where COVID-19 trends stand in DC, Maryland and Virginia today

WASHINGTON (7News) — The United States is in the midst of another surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course in late July on some of its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission. Substantial or high transmission, per the CDC, means more than 50 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,000 New Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and three new death, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. It’s the first time the state has reported over 1,000 cases since late April. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. In Baltimore City, the number of cases has increased 641% compared to one month ago. “We...
Maryland StateUS News and World Report

Maryland's Virus State of Emergency Expected to End Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan appears ready to let Maryland’s state of emergency from COVID-19 fully expire Sunday as planned, despite urging from some legislators to extend it further due to case increases from a highly contagious variant. House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones and several of her lieutenants...
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

COVID in Maryland: How Is It Faring?

The pandemic has forever changed the world as we used to know it. During the quarantine period, businesses were forced to close which came to the dismay of millions when their favorite entertainment venues closed their doors. To compensate, those affected turned to activities accessible from the home such as gambling using real money casino games and other entertainment, but the ever-looming dread of the virus remained. America leads the global tables for most COVID cases, showing that the period has not been handled perfectly. However, in Maryland, things seem to be changing and residents may soon see a return to normality.

Comments / 1

Community Policy