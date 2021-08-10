Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Photopin
#50. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,010
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2010
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977
PxHere
#49. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,040
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#93 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2012
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275
Pexels
#48. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,064
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#47. Kingston
Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,093
- Number of babies in 2019: 141 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +127.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018
National
- Rank: #155
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,399
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#46. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,101
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300
Canva
#45. Ayden
Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,106
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#78 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#44. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,115
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#43. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,152
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
Unsplash
#42. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#41. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,189
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Pixabay
#40. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,196
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Canva
#39. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#67 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502
PxHere
#38. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,241
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +153.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
Unsplash
#37. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#33 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Unsplash
#36. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,266
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011
National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468
Unsplash
#35. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#34. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,281
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
2p2play // Shutterstock
#33. Bryson
Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,301
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017
National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476
Pexels
#32. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,305
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +73.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#31. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Pexels
#30. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,326
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2018
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
Pixabay
#29. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#28. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,362
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2018
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#27. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,408
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#33 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#26. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2016
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
Pixabay
#25. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,432
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Canva
#24. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,447
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
Canva
#23. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,448
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#22. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,464
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
PxHere
#21. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,468
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
Canva
#20. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2016
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#19. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,489
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#18. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585
- Number of babies in 2019: 141 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#17. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Pixabay
#16. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,603
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +62.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Pixabay
#15. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,693
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
Canva
#14. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,728
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
Pixabay
#13. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#12. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,741
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#11. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Canva
#10. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,915
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
PxHere
#9. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Pixabay
#8. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,978
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +137.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Burst
#7. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,046
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#6. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,089
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Canva
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,369
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#3. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,599
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#2. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,730
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Comments / 0