Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8OZCH00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8OZCH00
Photopin

#50. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,010
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2010

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8OZCH00
PxHere

#49. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,040
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#93 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2012

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8OZCH00
Pexels

#48. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,064
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017

National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8OZCH00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#47. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,093
- Number of babies in 2019: 141 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +127.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #155
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,399

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8OZCH00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#46. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,101
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#45. Ayden

Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,106
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#78 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012

National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8OZCH00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#44. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,115
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8OZCH00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#43. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,152
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8OZCH00
Unsplash

#42. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8OZCH00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#41. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,189
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +93.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#40. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,196
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNLU_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#39. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#67 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8OZCH00
PxHere

#38. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,241
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +153.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8OZCH00
Unsplash

#37. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,244
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#33 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8OZCH00
Unsplash

#36. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,266
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2011

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8OZCH00
Unsplash

#35. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8OZCH00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#34. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,281
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8OZCH00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#33. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,301
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8OZCH00
Pexels

#32. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,305
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +73.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2019

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8OZCH00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#31. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8OZCH00
Pexels

#30. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,326
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#29. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8OZCH00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#28. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,362
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2018

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8OZCH00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#27. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,408
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#33 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2012

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKKGD_0bN8OZCH00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#26. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2016

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#25. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,432
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#24. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,447
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#23. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,448
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8OZCH00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#22. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,464
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#36 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8OZCH00
PxHere

#21. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,468
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#20. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2016

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8OZCH00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#19. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,489
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8OZCH00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#18. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585
- Number of babies in 2019: 141 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8OZCH00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#17. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#16. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,603
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +62.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#15. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,693
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#14. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,728
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#13. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8OZCH00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#12. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,741
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8OZCH00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#11. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#23 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#10. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,915
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#26 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8OZCH00
PxHere

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,975
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8OZCH00
Pixabay

#8. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,978
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +137.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8OZCH00
Burst

#7. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,046
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8OZCH00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,089
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8OZCH00
Canva

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,369
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8OZCH00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,579
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8OZCH00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,599
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8OZCH00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,730
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8OZCH00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

South Carolina
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,594
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

