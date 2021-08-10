Cancel
Michigan State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Michigan

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Michigan

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#50. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,250
- Number of babies in 2019: 309 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +175.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#49. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,252
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#81 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Peakpx

#48. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,267
- Number of babies in 2019: 353 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +498.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

Canva

#47. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,288
- Number of babies in 2019: 198 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2014

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#46. Blake

Blake is a name of English origin meaning "fair-haired".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,294
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#102 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #95
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,630

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#45. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

PxHere

#44. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,312
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#115 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -70.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Canva

#43. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,375
- Number of babies in 2019: 140 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Unsplash

#42. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,376
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2015

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

PxHere

#41. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,402
- Number of babies in 2019: 260 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +47.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2019

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

Pixabay

#40. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,411
- Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#77 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#39. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,561
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2013

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Pixabay

#38. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,566
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#37. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,576
- Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Canva

#36. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,616
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

PxHere

#35. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,623
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#34. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,638
- Number of babies in 2019: 223 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2013

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Pixabay

#33. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,670
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,673
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#70 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Min An // Pexels

#31. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,676
- Number of babies in 2019: 209 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#30. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,684
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Unsplash

#29. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,766
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#45 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Falcona // Shutterstock

#28. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,770
- Number of babies in 2019: 325 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#27. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,795
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2014

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Unsplash

#26. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,816
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Pixabay

#25. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,992
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2014

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Pixabay

#24. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,061
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#23. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,129
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#22. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 310 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Canva

#21. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,217
- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +124.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Shutterstock

#20. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,221
- Number of babies in 2019: 382 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Canva

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,329
- Number of babies in 2019: 280 (#22 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Unsplash

#18. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,357
- Number of babies in 2019: 459 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +225.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Pixabay

#17. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Pexels

#16. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 350 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#15. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,744
- Number of babies in 2019: 373 (#8 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#14. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,847
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#13. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,870
- Number of babies in 2019: 278 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,927
- Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

marina shin // Shutterstock

#11. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,011
- Number of babies in 2019: 355 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#10. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105
- Number of babies in 2019: 294 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

PxHere

#9. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,154
- Number of babies in 2019: 430 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Canva

#8. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 333 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

PxHere

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,196
- Number of babies in 2019: 373 (#8 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2016

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Canva

#6. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,359
- Number of babies in 2019: 344 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Canva

#5. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,367
- Number of babies in 2019: 418 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

2p2play // Shutterstock

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,625
- Number of babies in 2019: 280 (#22 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Canva

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,012
- Number of babies in 2019: 328 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Canva

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,102
- Number of babies in 2019: 517 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Michigan
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,297
- Number of babies in 2019: 519 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

