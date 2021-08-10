Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Connecticut

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Unsplash

#50. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 748

- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#87 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2011



National

- Rank: #80

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

Pixabay

#49. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 780

- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#55 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #45 in 2016



National

- Rank: #55

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#48. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 787

- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#63 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010



National

- Rank: #42

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Falcona // Shutterstock

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816

- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#47 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Photopin

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 840

- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2018



National

- Rank: #49

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Canva

#45. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846

- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#84 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012



National

- Rank: #60

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#44. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 887

- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#104 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010



National

- Rank: #66

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#43. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 895

- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 901

- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +44.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019



National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#41. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 909

- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#53 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2011



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Canva

#40. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 911

- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#33 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Philippe Put // Flickr

#39. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 933

- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#51 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018



National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 949

- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#37 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

Pixabay

#37. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 969

- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +184.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#36. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 973

- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#36 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016



National

- Rank: #53

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Min An // Pexels

#35. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,028

- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Pexels

#34. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038

- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#40 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#33. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,067

- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#38 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070

- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#48 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#31. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,072

- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2014



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#30. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,088

- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +85.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Canva

#29. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,103

- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#40 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2015



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Canva

#28. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,168

- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#34 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,169

- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#42 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#26. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,191

- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#25. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207

- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

Unsplash

#24. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,209

- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#42 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011



National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

PxHere

#23. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225

- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#34 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Canva

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,293

- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Canva

#21. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,305

- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Pixabay

#20. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,308

- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

PxHere

#19. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,315

- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#49 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#18. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349

- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#32 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2014



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Pixabay

#17. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,382

- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#12 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Canva

#16. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,505

- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

Canva

#15. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,537

- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Pexels

#14. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585

- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#30 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011



National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Canva

#13. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587

- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,609

- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,612

- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#10. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,615

- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#14 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Canva

#9. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618

- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Canva

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634

- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,722

- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#6. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,781

- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,873

- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Unsplash

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883

- Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +70.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,904

- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

Pixabay

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,915

- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#12 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Connecticut

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055

- Number of babies in 2019: 220 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896