Connecticut State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Connecticut

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8OS1C00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8OS1C00
Unsplash

#50. Chase

Chase is a name of French origin meaning "to catch".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 748
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#87 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2011

National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#49. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 780
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#55 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #45 in 2016

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8OS1C00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#48. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 787
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#63 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8OS1C00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8OS1C00
Photopin

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 840
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2018

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#45. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846
- Number of babies in 2019: 44 (#84 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8OS1C00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#44. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 887
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#104 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#43. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 895
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0bN8OS1C00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#42. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 901
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8OS1C00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#41. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 909
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#53 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2011

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#40. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 911
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8OS1C00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#39. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 933
- Number of babies in 2019: 70 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2018

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8OS1C00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 949
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#37. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 969
- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +184.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8OS1C00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#36. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 973
- Number of babies in 2019: 91 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8OS1C00
Min An // Pexels

#35. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,028
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8OS1C00
Pexels

#34. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#40 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2017

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8OS1C00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#33. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,067
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#38 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8OS1C00
Shutterstock

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8OS1C00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#31. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,072
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2014

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#30. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,088
- Number of babies in 2019: 143 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +85.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#29. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,103
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#40 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#28. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,168
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lWK3_0bN8OS1C00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,169
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8OS1C00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#26. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,191
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8OS1C00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#25. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2017

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8OS1C00
Unsplash

#24. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,209
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8OS1C00
PxHere

#23. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#22. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,293
- Number of babies in 2019: 105 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#21. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,305
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#20. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,308
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8OS1C00
PxHere

#19. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -64.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8OS1C00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#18. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#17. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,382
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#12 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#16. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,505
- Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +9.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#15. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,537
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPbTa_0bN8OS1C00
Pexels

#14. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#13. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,587
- Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8OS1C00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,609
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8OS1C00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,612
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8OS1C00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#10. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,615
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUhr_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#9. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,618
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,634
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8OS1C00
Canva

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,722
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0bN8OS1C00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#6. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,781
- Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8OS1C00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,873
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8OS1C00
Unsplash

#4. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,883
- Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +70.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8OS1C00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,904
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8OS1C00
Pixabay

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,915
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#12 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8OS1C00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Connecticut
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,055
- Number of babies in 2019: 220 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

