Indiana State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Indiana

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8OQFk00
marina shin // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Indiana

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx1i2_0bN8OQFk00
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#50. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,658
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#129 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8OQFk00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#49. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#95 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#48. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683
- Number of babies in 2019: 218 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +172.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0bN8OQFk00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#47. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,701
- Number of babies in 2019: 153 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#46. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,704
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#117 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfxOe_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#45. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,720
- Number of babies in 2019: 163 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2019

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#44. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,740
- Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2018

National
- Rank: #81
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8OQFk00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#43. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,758
- Number of babies in 2019: 164 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#42. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,781
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2011

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8OQFk00
PxHere

#41. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,788
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8OQFk00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#40. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,832
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8OQFk00
PxHere

#39. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,847
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#62 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8OQFk00
Photopin

#38. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,886
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#35 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlAl5_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#37. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,921
- Number of babies in 2019: 125 (#61 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8OQFk00
Negative Space

#36. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,944
- Number of babies in 2019: 120 (#64 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8OQFk00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#35. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,968
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#55 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koWv4_0bN8OQFk00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#34. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,971
- Number of babies in 2019: 181 (#29 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2016

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8OQFk00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#33. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,999
- Number of babies in 2019: 282 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +314.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#32. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,010
- Number of babies in 2019: 240 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#31. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,040
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2016

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zqik_0bN8OQFk00
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#30. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,060
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#29. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,066
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8OQFk00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#28. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,187
- Number of babies in 2019: 160 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#27. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,201
- Number of babies in 2019: 178 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8OQFk00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,256
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#25. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,265
- Number of babies in 2019: 211 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2017

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8OQFk00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#24. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2013

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8OQFk00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#23. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,342
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#62 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#22. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QkqP_0bN8OQFk00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#21. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,408
- Number of babies in 2019: 259 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +43.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0bN8OQFk00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#20. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,463
- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#19. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,554
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2012

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8OQFk00
PxHere

#18. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,618
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8OQFk00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#17. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,672
- Number of babies in 2019: 213 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0bN8OQFk00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#16. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,686
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#35 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8OQFk00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#15. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,689
- Number of babies in 2019: 242 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2016

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#14. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,762
- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8OQFk00
Unsplash

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,784
- Number of babies in 2019: 267 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8OQFk00
Pexels

#12. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,811
- Number of babies in 2019: 219 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8OQFk00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,820
- Number of babies in 2019: 217 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8OQFk00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#10. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,826
- Number of babies in 2019: 222 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8OQFk00
Pixabay

#9. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,876
- Number of babies in 2019: 391 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +198.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887
- Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8OQFk00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,983
- Number of babies in 2019: 294 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsBeK_0bN8OQFk00
Burst

#6. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,119
- Number of babies in 2019: 247 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8OQFk00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,397
- Number of babies in 2019: 267 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2013

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grcWT_0bN8OQFk00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#4. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,635
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpKzx_0bN8OQFk00
PxHere

#3. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,700
- Number of babies in 2019: 331 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8OQFk00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,795
- Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8OQFk00
Canva

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Indiana
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 418 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

