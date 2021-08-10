Cancel
European banks exit payment businesses as specialists show that big is best

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope's banks are selling off payment operations after failing to get the scale needed to compete with large specialist companies. Lenders have sold at least $1.46 billion of payment operations since June 2020, including Greece-based Piraeus Financial Holdings SA's $358 million sale of its merchant acquiring business to Euronet Worldwide Inc. in March. Kansas-headquartered Euronet along with French payments giant Worldline have emerged as leading buyers.

