Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Pet Releaf Hires Vice President of Pet Releaf Professional Sales

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 5 days ago

(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER – Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announced that Christopher Brooks, DVM has joined the company as vice president of Pet Releaf Professional Sales effective immediately. In this newly created role, Dr. Brooks will build and lead the company’s salesforce for SentesaTM, the first offering in its Professional product line exclusively for veterinarians that launched this year. He will continue to spearhead the sales team and initiatives as the company develops and introduces new innovations in this family of products that helps veterinarians manage their patient’s inflammatory response, calmness, joint flexibility and mobility, and discomfort.

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce#Denver#Dvm#Sentesatm#Canopy Animal Health#Hill S Pet Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Staten Island, NYpetsplusmag.com

Celerant Integrates with General Pet Supply

(PRESS RELEASE) STATEN ISLAND, NY – Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the pet food and supply industry, has announced a new partnership and integration with General Pet Supply, serving the industry for over 40 years. The integration provides access to General Pet’s catalog, and allows retailers to import products into the point of sale with no manual entry, and automatically order inventory– enabling retailers to save time and keep shelves stocked more efficiently, so they can spend more time servicing customers.
San Clemente, CApetproductnews.com

Replenish Pet Welcomes Regional Sales Manager

Replenish Pet, a San Clemente, Calif.-based pet food manufacturer, hired Marc Fournier as East Coast regional sales manager. Fournier brings his passion for animals, support of the independent retail channel and 9 years of pet experience to his new role, said company officials. His pet career began as a territory manager in New England for a super-premium pet food company. He was promoted to district sales manager of the East and Canada and spent the last four years developing his team and growing his business, officials said.
Pet Servicespetsplusmag.com

Target Rolls Out ‘Kindfull’ Pet Food Brand

Target Corp. is launching a pet food brand called Kindfull. The private-label brand, which arrives in stores Aug. 15, will include an assortment of wet and dry food, treats and toppers. More than half of the brand’s 50-plus items will retail for under $10, according to a press release from the company (NYSE: TGT).
Animalspetsplusmag.com

Replenish Pet Announces Hiring of Marc Fournier

(PRESS RELEASE) Replenish Pet/Maximum Bully welcomes Marc Fournier as East Coast regional sales manager. Marc brings his passion for animals, support of the Independent Retail Channel and 9 years of pet experience to his new role. Marc worked helping people with disabilities by helping them live independently for Renegade wheelchairs and Adapted Home and Business. His pet career began as a Territory Manager in New England for a super-premium pet food company. He was promoted to District Sales Manager of the East and Canada and spent the last four years developing his team and growing his business.
Sykesville, MDpetsplusmag.com

Luv Tails Partners with Pet Palette for National Distribution

(PRESS RELEASE) SYKESVILLE, MD – Pet Palette, a national distributor of wholesale pet products, has recently formed a distribution partnership with Luv Tails, created by the award-winning pet industry professionals and co-founders of Dogs Love Kale and The Dog Pillow Company. Pet Palette will be carrying their new Pupsiclez Pooch Ice Pops; the first ever shelf stable, individually wrapped, freeze-at-home ice pops for dogs.
Warsaw, INInside Indiana Business

PODCAST: Human Health Crosses Over to Animal Health

WARSAW - One of the co-founders of Warsaw-based ag biotech company Owl Manor says he sees growth in Indiana’s entrepreneurial spirit, especially in the agricultural and biotechnology sectors. Mark Schindel talks about his experience and the recent sale of his company in the latest Ag+Bio+Science podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana. “People have ideas. They have ideas to do things differently, potentially better,” Schindel said to podcast and Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick.
Norwalk, CTpetsplusmag.com

Pure and Natural Pet Wins 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Pet Products Grooming

(PRESS RELEASE) NORWALK, CT — Pure and Natural Pet wins a 2021 Eco Excellence Award for BEST PET PRODUCTS GROOMING for its new Organic Dental Solutions – Dental Kits. The Eco-Excellence Awards recognize manufacturers and organizations involved in the production and/or commercialization of sustainable and socially responsible goods. Now in their 11th year, the Eco-Excellence Awards are unparalleled in recognizing excellence in social and environmental sustainability.
Petstimespub.com

Choosing a professional dog walker or pet sitter

Leaving your pet in another’s care can be stressful. Ask a potential dog walker or pet sitter these questions:. Professional pet sitters will insist on this. Meet and interview the sitter and see how they interact with your pet. What experience do you have that qualifies you to take care...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Providence, RIbostonnews.net

Neighborhood Hospitals Market Is Thriving Worldwide with The Hospitals of Providence, Integris Health, Allegheny Health Network

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Dignity Health, Christus Health, Baptist Health, Baylor Scott&White Health, The Franciscan Alliance, The Hospitals of Providence, Integris Health, Saint Luke's Health System, St.Vincent Health, Allegheny Health Network, Memorial Hermann & Saint Alphonsus etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Neighborhood Hospitals for the foreseeable future.
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Critters for sale abound in East Mesa pet store

Vanessa Schmidt likes to say her Mesa store offers “a little bit of everything.”. And by that she means lizards, snakes, tortoises, monitors, frogs, geckos, birds, fish, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils and pet rats – as well as some places they can live in people’s homes. She estimates she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy