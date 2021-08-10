Pet Releaf Hires Vice President of Pet Releaf Professional Sales
(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER – Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announced that Christopher Brooks, DVM has joined the company as vice president of Pet Releaf Professional Sales effective immediately. In this newly created role, Dr. Brooks will build and lead the company’s salesforce for SentesaTM, the first offering in its Professional product line exclusively for veterinarians that launched this year. He will continue to spearhead the sales team and initiatives as the company develops and introduces new innovations in this family of products that helps veterinarians manage their patient’s inflammatory response, calmness, joint flexibility and mobility, and discomfort.petsplusmag.com
