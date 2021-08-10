Cancel
Arkansas State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8OGfi00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arkansas

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8OGfi00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#50. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 687
- Number of babies in 2019: 99 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +70.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8OGfi00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#49. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 697
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#84 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -55.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2013

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8OGfi00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#48. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 703
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +177.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#47. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 708
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#62 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2014

National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#46. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 716
- Number of babies in 2019: 81 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8OGfi00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#45. Braxton

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 730
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2017

National
- Rank: #129
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,094

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#44. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 731
- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#71 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8OGfi00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#43. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 735
- Number of babies in 2019: 54 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #83
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2656R0_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#42. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#40 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2016

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#41. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +145.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #86
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#40. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 775
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2012

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8OGfi00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#39. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 776
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2015

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#38. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 777
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#37. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 779
- Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8OGfi00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#36. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 793
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#122 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -75.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8OGfi00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#35. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 796
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#34. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 807
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2016

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8OGfi00
Photopin

#33. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 813
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2013

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Canva

#32. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 814
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#66 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#31. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 833
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#55 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#30. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#29. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +144.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#28. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 843
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +424.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8OGfi00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#27. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0bN8OGfi00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#26. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 913
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2011

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8OGfi00
Pexels

#25. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 924
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 944
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2017

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#23. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 946
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8OGfi00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#22. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 952
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#58 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0bN8OGfi00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#21. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 956
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#19 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0bN8OGfi00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 963
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#19. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 984
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8OGfi00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#18. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +26.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8OGfi00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#17. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,025
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -60.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8OGfi00
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#16. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,030
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxg7_0bN8OGfi00
Unsplash

#15. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038
- Number of babies in 2019: 71 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#14. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#19 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#13. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
- Number of babies in 2019: 110 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,098
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#11. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,124
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8OGfi00
Unsplash

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,149
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2017

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8OGfi00
Pixabay

#9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydwtR_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#8. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,199
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8OGfi00
Unsplash

#7. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,202
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +161.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8OGfi00
Shutterstock

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2011

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8OGfi00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,381
- Number of babies in 2019: 130 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsGKi_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#4. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,523
- Number of babies in 2019: 112 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8OGfi00
PxHere

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,528
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +17.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0bN8OGfi00
Canva

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,565
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8OGfi00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Arkansas
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,820
- Number of babies in 2019: 157 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

