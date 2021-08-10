Cancel
Massachusetts State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Massachusetts

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJOwB_0bN8OANM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbd73_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Massachusetts

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8OANM00
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#50. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,379
- Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#80 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #43 in 2013

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#49. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,441
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#81 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2011

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#48. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,514
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#71 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2010

National
- Rank: #76
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#47. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,553
- Number of babies in 2019: 260 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +242.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #97
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0bN8OANM00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,571
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2018

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8OANM00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#45. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,590
- Number of babies in 2019: 107 (#63 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#44. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,639
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2010

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#43. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,646
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2019

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLv5d_0bN8OANM00
Pexels

#42. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,657
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbf5f_0bN8OANM00
Photopin

#41. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,670
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#85 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2011

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8OANM00
Burst

#40. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,779
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +116.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8OANM00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#39. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,800
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmXB_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#38. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,901
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#37. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8OANM00
PxHere

#36. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,987
- Number of babies in 2019: 180 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2018

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8OANM00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#35. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,008
- Number of babies in 2019: 124 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0bN8OANM00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#34. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,026
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +99.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVZT_0bN8OANM00
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#33. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,048
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8OANM00
PxHere

#32. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,237
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dvg9_0bN8OANM00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,242
- Number of babies in 2019: 203 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2017

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUSnP_0bN8OANM00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#30. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,253
- Number of babies in 2019: 181 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#29. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 191 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2016

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUD3L_0bN8OANM00
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#28. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287
- Number of babies in 2019: 194 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2015

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGGPZ_0bN8OANM00
Unsplash

#27. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8OANM00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#26. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#25. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,508
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uNZ1_0bN8OANM00
Pexels

#24. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,527
- Number of babies in 2019: 239 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIZzu_0bN8OANM00
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#23. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,556
- Number of babies in 2019: 313 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +85.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8OANM00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#22. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,675
- Number of babies in 2019: 251 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8OANM00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#21. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,722
- Number of babies in 2019: 205 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#20. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,734
- Number of babies in 2019: 235 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8OANM00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#19. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,800
- Number of babies in 2019: 256 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,862
- Number of babies in 2019: 241 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2012

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8OANM00
Pixabay

#17. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,876
- Number of babies in 2019: 219 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8OANM00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#16. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887
- Number of babies in 2019: 226 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2014

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

Canva

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,891
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8OANM00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#14. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,964
- Number of babies in 2019: 249 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2018

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XU6_0bN8OANM00
Unsplash

#13. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,993
- Number of babies in 2019: 245 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2014

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8OANM00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#12. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 335 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8OANM00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#11. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,214
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8OANM00
PxHere

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,220
- Number of babies in 2019: 284 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#9. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,281
- Number of babies in 2019: 215 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8OANM00
Unsplash

#8. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,381
- Number of babies in 2019: 346 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +13.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtehF_0bN8OANM00
PxHere

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,440
- Number of babies in 2019: 345 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8OANM00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,456
- Number of babies in 2019: 264 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0bN8OANM00
Canva

#5. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,574
- Number of babies in 2019: 424 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2018

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8OANM00
Unsplash

#4. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,580
- Number of babies in 2019: 287 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2014

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8OANM00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,713
- Number of babies in 2019: 462 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8OANM00
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,155
- Number of babies in 2019: 348 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZbVd_0bN8OANM00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#1. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Massachusetts
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 474 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Comments / 0

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

