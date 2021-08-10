Luv Tails Partners with Pet Palette for National Distribution
(PRESS RELEASE) SYKESVILLE, MD – Pet Palette, a national distributor of wholesale pet products, has recently formed a distribution partnership with Luv Tails, created by the award-winning pet industry professionals and co-founders of Dogs Love Kale and The Dog Pillow Company. Pet Palette will be carrying their new Pupsiclez Pooch Ice Pops; the first ever shelf stable, individually wrapped, freeze-at-home ice pops for dogs.petsplusmag.com
Comments / 0