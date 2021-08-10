Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
#50. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 676
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
#49. Jace
Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 690
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2013
National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325
#48. Ashton
Ashton is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree town".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 694
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2019
National
- Rank: #127
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,123
#47. Bentley
Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012
National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754
#46. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 716
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#72 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
#45. Braxton
Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019
National
- Rank: #128
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,094
#44. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 724
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2018
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572
#43. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 729
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018
National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885
#42. Kayden
Kayden is a name of Celtic origin meaning "son of Cadan".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 732
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +47.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017
National
- Rank: #98
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,155
#41. Easton
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 734
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017
National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647
#40. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 752
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
#39. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 758
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
#38. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
#37. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 766
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
#36. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 770
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010
National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197
#35. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 780
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717
#34. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 789
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +117.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231
#33. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
#32. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2017
National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468
#31. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 821
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2014
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
#30. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +60.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2018
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946
#29. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 844
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
#28. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2013
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
#27. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
#26. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +309.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
#25. Ayden
Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 878
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489
#24. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
#23. Bryson
Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 882
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017
National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476
#22. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 884
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275
#21. Kingston
Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 888
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +234.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018
National
- Rank: #153
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,399
#20. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502
#19. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 916
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
#18. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 952
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
#17. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 981
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
#16. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 998
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
#15. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,034
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
#14. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
#13. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
#12. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,086
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
#11. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
#10. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
#9. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
#8. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,322
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
#7. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,361
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2013
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
#6. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,459
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,584
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
#4. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,689
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
#2. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,199
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
