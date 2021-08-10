Cancel
Mississippi State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi

By Stacker
 5 days ago

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Canva

#50. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 676
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Pixabay

#49. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning "heal".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 690
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +43.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2013

National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,325

Canva

#48. Ashton

Ashton is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree town".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 694
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2019

National
- Rank: #127
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,123

Canva

#47. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2012

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

marina shin // Shutterstock

#46. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 716
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#72 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2011

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Pexels

#45. Braxton

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #128
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,094

Canva

#44. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 724
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2018

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#43. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 729
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2018

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

PxHere

#42. Kayden

Kayden is a name of Celtic origin meaning "son of Cadan".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 732
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +47.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2017

National
- Rank: #98
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,155

PxHere

#41. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 734
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

Philippe Put // Flickr

#40. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 752
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

Pixabay

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 758
- Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

PxHere

#38. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 766
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#50 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#36. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 770
- Number of babies in 2019: 47 (#69 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

Canva

#35. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 780
- Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

Peakpx

#34. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 789
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +117.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#33. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#32. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 816
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2017

National
- Rank: #64
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,468

Canva

#31. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 821
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2014

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

Canva

#30. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +60.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2018

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

Canva

#29. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 844
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#28. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 846
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2013

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Pixabay

#27. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870
- Number of babies in 2019: 73 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#26. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872
- Number of babies in 2019: 131 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +309.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

Canva

#25. Ayden

Ayden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "fire".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 878
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014

National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49,489

PxHere

#24. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 879
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -43.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2011

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#23. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 882
- Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -13.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#22. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 884
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,275

Pixabay

#21. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning "king's settlement".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 888
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +234.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #153
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,399

Unsplash

#20. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 914
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010

National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,502

PxHere

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 916
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Pixabay

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 952
- Number of babies in 2019: 90 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

PxHere

#17. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 981
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2015

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#16. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 998
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,034
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#14. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,053
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2012

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#13. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Unsplash

#12. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,086
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#11. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,112
- Number of babies in 2019: 69 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Canva

#10. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Burst

#9. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Pixabay

#8. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,322
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#7. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,361
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2013

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Unsplash

#6. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,459
- Number of babies in 2019: 169 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +45.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

Pixabay

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,584
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,689
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860
- Number of babies in 2019: 166 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Mississippi
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,199
- Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

