Derecho 2020: Sweet Delite in Davenport helped neighbors while power was down
It was a busy morning at Sweet Delite Ice Cream on Aug. 10, the bright and sunny sky drawing people outside and in search of frozen treats. Then the sky turned black. Alan Goacher, whose family owns the ice cream shop, was working when the derecho hit the Quad-Cities. He watched as gusts of winds brought trees down in the yards across the street, and saw the transformer on the electric pole blow before the whole shop went dark.qctimes.com
