Humble Bundle Reveals New Games for Humble Choice Subscribers in August

WizKids recently announced a new expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure System series of board games: Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh. This expansion can be played with other Adventure System games and comes with adventures, map tiles, monsters, traps, and spells for your favorite heroes to engage with. In the game, you can play by yourself or as a group in a campaign allowing your characters to level and grow along the way as you explore caves, fight monsters, and more. Ghosts of Saltmarsh comes with 8 new Sahuagin miniatures including two new villains for your adventures.