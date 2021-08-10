Cancel
Video Games

Humble Bundle Reveals New Games for Humble Choice Subscribers in August

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumble Bundle has revealed the new games available to Humble Choice subscribers. The program offers new video games every month for as little as $12 a month for 12 months! In addition to scoring awesome games at great prices, the featured charity for August is Worldreader which “works globally with partners to support vulnerable and underserved communities with digital reading solutions that help improve learning outcomes, workforce readiness, and gender equity.” Here’s the full list of games that are available through September 7.

