With the deadly flooding the Borderland has endured the last few days, the last thing we need is more rainfall. Unfortunately, unusual levels of tropical moisture stay around for three more days. A series of small upper-level disturbances will cause periodic showers and t-showers. Each storm has the potential to unlock heavy rainfall. Moisture levels begin to return to normal monsoon levels starting Wednesday. We’ll still see storms, but not as bad as they have been. Here’s your forecast…