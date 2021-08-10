2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive: This Isn’t a Revolution
If you've driven the same car for the better part of two decades, any new vehicle, good or bad, feels like a revelation. The same can be said for the Nissan Frontier, the outgoing version of which has been sold with few significant changes since 2004—three years before the first iPhone. Any update to the Frontier is bound to seem like a massive leap into the future. Or is it? The new 2022 Nissan Frontier is a solid midsize pickup truck, handsome and rugged, solidly built, reasonably comfortable (at least in the front row), and able to tackle heavy loads and tough terrain.www.motortrend.com
