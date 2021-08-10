Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxfCl_0bN8MoYi00
Min An // Pexels

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kentucky

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F24st_0bN8MoYi00
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#50. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,125
- Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#59 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8MoYi00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#49. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning "descendant of Brice".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,131
- Number of babies in 2019: 85 (#56 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2017

National
- Rank: #102
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#48. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0bN8MoYi00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#47. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,167
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#54 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75,977

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0bN8MoYi00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#46. Braxton

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning "Brock's town".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,234
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2017

National
- Rank: #129
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,094

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#45. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,235
- Number of babies in 2019: 196 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +378.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2019

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8MoYi00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#44. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,266
- Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +352.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#43. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,273
- Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#42. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#80 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjjJF_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#41. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,282
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2016

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQkNW_0bN8MoYi00
Burst

#40. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,288
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#91 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2012

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8MoYi00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Carr".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,291
- Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8MoYi00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#38. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,326
- Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2012

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8MoYi00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#37. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,331
- Number of babies in 2019: 92 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2013

National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8MoYi00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#36. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,334
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#67 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpITm_0bN8MoYi00
PxHere

#35. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,335
- Number of babies in 2019: 154 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dvg9_0bN8MoYi00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,339
- Number of babies in 2019: 168 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +130.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8MoYi00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#33. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,357
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY7IN_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#32. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,375
- Number of babies in 2019: 102 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8MoYi00
Pexels

#31. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,406
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -14.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ccJ_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#30. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,438
- Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0bN8MoYi00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#29. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,481
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +113.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #89
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkl9q_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#28. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536
- Number of babies in 2019: 133 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2015

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8MoYi00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#27. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,620
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +138.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8MoYi00
PxHere

#26. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2013

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk2t6_0bN8MoYi00
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#25. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,638
- Number of babies in 2019: 98 (#43 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozsKX_0bN8MoYi00
PxHere

#24. Bentley

Bentley is a name of English origin meaning "meadow with coarse grass".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,642
- Number of babies in 2019: 100 (#42 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2013

National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oFC_0bN8MoYi00
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels

#23. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning "from the coal town".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,653
- Number of babies in 2019: 156 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2014

National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#22. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,674
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#98 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -81.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzAYC_0bN8MoYi00
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#21. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,684
- Number of babies in 2019: 162 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2016

National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txZcY_0bN8MoYi00
Unsplash

#20. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,686
- Number of babies in 2019: 176 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtvMU_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#19. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,702
- Number of babies in 2019: 162 (#15 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2015

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77,717

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0bN8MoYi00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#18. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,711
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2014

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8MoYi00
PxHere

#17. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,738
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +11.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2017

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRenc_0bN8MoYi00
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#16. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,749
- Number of babies in 2019: 151 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8MoYi00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#15. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,754
- Number of babies in 2019: 138 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8MoYi00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#14. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,760
- Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -66.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2010

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8MoYi00
2p2play // Shutterstock

#13. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,782
- Number of babies in 2019: 144 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8MoYi00
Unsplash

#12. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,796
- Number of babies in 2019: 161 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#11. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,829
- Number of babies in 2019: 104 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2014

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8MoYi00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,833
- Number of babies in 2019: 179 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#9. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,859
- Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfgum_0bN8MoYi00
Todd Trapani // Unsplash

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,090
- Number of babies in 2019: 108 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -68.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8MoYi00
Unsplash

#7. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,167
- Number of babies in 2019: 173 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pII_0bN8MoYi00
Pixabay

#6. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,345
- Number of babies in 2019: 276 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +89.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8MoYi00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#5. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,561
- Number of babies in 2019: 167 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2015

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#4. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,628
- Number of babies in 2019: 236 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8MoYi00
Canva

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,658
- Number of babies in 2019: 237 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8MoYi00
PxHere

#2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,703
- Number of babies in 2019: 248 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2017

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8MoYi00
Unsplash

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Kentucky
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,309
- Number of babies in 2019: 257 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Latin#Unsplash#Irish#Famveld Shutterstock#Lincoln#Germanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy