Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York
Canva
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Pixabay
#50. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,957
- Number of babies in 2019: 363 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #46 in 2018
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#49. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,125
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010
National
- Rank: #78
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,437
Philippe Put // Flickr
#48. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 366 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2014
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,549
PxHere
#47. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,259
- Number of babies in 2019: 428 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2019
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#46. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,268
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2012
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#45. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,280
- Number of babies in 2019: 376 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2015
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#44. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,480
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#102 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010
National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197
Canva
#43. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 497 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
PxHere
#42. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,730
- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2018
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047
Negative Space
#41. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,837
- Number of babies in 2019: 401 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,870
- Number of babies in 2019: 665 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +148.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
Pixabay
#39. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,878
- Number of babies in 2019: 426 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#38. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,895
- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2017
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306
Canva
#37. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,910
- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
Unsplash
#36. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,087
- Number of babies in 2019: 368 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
Pixabay
#35. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,309
- Number of babies in 2019: 582 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
Pixabay
#34. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,371
- Number of babies in 2019: 339 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
Burst
#33. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,415
- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45,410
Peakpx
#32. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,492
- Number of babies in 2019: 502 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2017
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#31. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,499
- Number of babies in 2019: 542 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518
Canva
#30. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,636
- Number of babies in 2019: 515 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
Irisska // Shutterstock
#29. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,103
- Number of babies in 2019: 499 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2015
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
Canva
#28. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 570 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
Pexels
#27. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#26. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 650 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
PxHere
#25. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,756
- Number of babies in 2019: 551 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
Pexels
#24. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,008
- Number of babies in 2019: 423 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#23. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,150
- Number of babies in 2019: 511 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#22. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,236
- Number of babies in 2019: 463 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
Canva
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,526
- Number of babies in 2019: 615 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
Canva
#20. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,760
- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
Min An // Pexels
#19. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,160
- Number of babies in 2019: 752 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#18. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 692 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
Canva
#17. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,701
- Number of babies in 2019: 824 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
Canva
#16. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,901
- Number of babies in 2019: 599 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#15. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,910
- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
Pixabay
#14. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 696 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#13. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,238
- Number of babies in 2019: 605 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
Flashon // Shutterstock
#12. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,707
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,002 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
marina shin // Shutterstock
#11. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,802
- Number of babies in 2019: 776 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
Canva
#10. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 754 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#9. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,880
- Number of babies in 2019: 585 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
Unsplash
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 771 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
Pixabay
#7. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,687
- Number of babies in 2019: 780 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#6. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,877
- Number of babies in 2019: 855 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#5. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,256 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
PxHere
#4. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,461
- Number of babies in 2019: 881 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,974
- Number of babies in 2019: 905 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
Canva
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,404
- Number of babies in 2019: 943 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,486
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,489 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +102.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
Comments / 0