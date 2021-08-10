Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

#50. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,957

- Number of babies in 2019: 363 (#48 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #46 in 2018



National

- Rank: #49

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

#49. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,125

- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#73 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010



National

- Rank: #78

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,437

#48. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,188

- Number of babies in 2019: 366 (#47 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2014



National

- Rank: #77

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,549

#47. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,259

- Number of babies in 2019: 428 (#37 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2019



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

#46. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,268

- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#66 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2012



National

- Rank: #60

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

#45. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,280

- Number of babies in 2019: 376 (#45 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2015



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

#44. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,480

- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#102 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010



National

- Rank: #66

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

#43. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,678

- Number of babies in 2019: 497 (#34 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

#42. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,730

- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#40 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2018



National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

#41. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,837

- Number of babies in 2019: 401 (#44 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

#40. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,870

- Number of babies in 2019: 665 (#18 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +148.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,878

- Number of babies in 2019: 426 (#38 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

#38. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,895

- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2017



National

- Rank: #48

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

#37. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,910

- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#35 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

#36. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,087

- Number of babies in 2019: 368 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010



National

- Rank: #42

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

#35. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,309

- Number of babies in 2019: 582 (#24 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

#34. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,371

- Number of babies in 2019: 339 (#54 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

#33. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,415

- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#79 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010



National

- Rank: #90

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45,410

#32. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,492

- Number of babies in 2019: 502 (#31 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2017



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

#31. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,499

- Number of babies in 2019: 542 (#28 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016



National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

#30. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,636

- Number of babies in 2019: 515 (#29 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

#29. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,103

- Number of babies in 2019: 499 (#32 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2015



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

#28. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,296

- Number of babies in 2019: 570 (#25 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

#27. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315

- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

#26. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,611

- Number of babies in 2019: 650 (#19 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

#25. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,756

- Number of babies in 2019: 551 (#27 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

#24. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,008

- Number of babies in 2019: 423 (#39 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

#23. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,150

- Number of babies in 2019: 511 (#30 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010



National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

#22. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,236

- Number of babies in 2019: 463 (#36 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,526

- Number of babies in 2019: 615 (#20 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,760

- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

#19. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,160

- Number of babies in 2019: 752 (#13 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

#18. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,593

- Number of babies in 2019: 692 (#17 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

#17. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,701

- Number of babies in 2019: 824 (#8 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

#16. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,901

- Number of babies in 2019: 599 (#22 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,910

- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

#14. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,084

- Number of babies in 2019: 696 (#16 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

#13. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,238

- Number of babies in 2019: 605 (#21 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012



National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

#12. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,707

- Number of babies in 2019: 1,002 (#3 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,802

- Number of babies in 2019: 776 (#10 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

#10. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,841

- Number of babies in 2019: 754 (#12 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

#9. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,880

- Number of babies in 2019: 585 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,024

- Number of babies in 2019: 771 (#11 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

#7. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,687

- Number of babies in 2019: 780 (#9 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

#6. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,877

- Number of babies in 2019: 855 (#7 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

#5. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,277

- Number of babies in 2019: 1,256 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

#4. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,461

- Number of babies in 2019: 881 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

#3. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,974

- Number of babies in 2019: 905 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,404

- Number of babies in 2019: 943 (#4 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



New York

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,486

- Number of babies in 2019: 1,489 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +102.3%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636