Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#50. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,957
- Number of babies in 2019: 363 (#48 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #46 in 2018

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJlI_0bN8Mk1o00
My Good Images // Shutterstock

#49. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,125
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#73 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2010

National
- Rank: #78
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,437

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DOvl_0bN8Mk1o00
Philippe Put // Flickr

#48. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,188
- Number of babies in 2019: 366 (#47 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2014

National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8Mk1o00
PxHere

#47. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,259
- Number of babies in 2019: 428 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #37 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Wae_0bN8Mk1o00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#46. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,268
- Number of babies in 2019: 293 (#66 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2012

National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osUYu_0bN8Mk1o00
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#45. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,280
- Number of babies in 2019: 376 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #44 in 2015

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0bN8Mk1o00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#44. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,480
- Number of babies in 2019: 208 (#102 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010

National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T52PE_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#43. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,678
- Number of babies in 2019: 497 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2019

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434s1V_0bN8Mk1o00
PxHere

#42. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,730
- Number of babies in 2019: 419 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2018

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8Mk1o00
Negative Space

#41. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,837
- Number of babies in 2019: 401 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8Mk1o00
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,870
- Number of babies in 2019: 665 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +148.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kX2M_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,878
- Number of babies in 2019: 426 (#38 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fvvy_0bN8Mk1o00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#38. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,895
- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2017

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrSe_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#37. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,910
- Number of babies in 2019: 477 (#35 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +3.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2016

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8Mk1o00
Unsplash

#36. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,087
- Number of babies in 2019: 368 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9xR_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#35. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,309
- Number of babies in 2019: 582 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +34.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9e7X_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#34. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,371
- Number of babies in 2019: 339 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2012

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3TZ_0bN8Mk1o00
Burst

#33. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,415
- Number of babies in 2019: 252 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -76.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010

National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45,410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTtV4_0bN8Mk1o00
Peakpx

#32. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,492
- Number of babies in 2019: 502 (#31 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +12.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2017

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0bN8Mk1o00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#31. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,499
- Number of babies in 2019: 542 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016

National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#30. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,636
- Number of babies in 2019: 515 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -20.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0bN8Mk1o00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#29. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,103
- Number of babies in 2019: 499 (#32 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2015

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#28. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,296
- Number of babies in 2019: 570 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh5WH_0bN8Mk1o00
Pexels

#27. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315
- Number of babies in 2019: 402 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0bN8Mk1o00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#26. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,611
- Number of babies in 2019: 650 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2019

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8Mk1o00
PxHere

#25. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,756
- Number of babies in 2019: 551 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2010

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVl5N_0bN8Mk1o00
Pexels

#24. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,008
- Number of babies in 2019: 423 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8Mk1o00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#23. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,150
- Number of babies in 2019: 511 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2010

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8Mk1o00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#22. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,236
- Number of babies in 2019: 463 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLhjj_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,526
- Number of babies in 2019: 615 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaYiX_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,760
- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +4.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2017

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYwCU_0bN8Mk1o00
Min An // Pexels

#19. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,160
- Number of babies in 2019: 752 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2019

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YdQ6_0bN8Mk1o00
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#18. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,593
- Number of babies in 2019: 692 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2016

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Esy_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#17. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,701
- Number of babies in 2019: 824 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -8.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yfig_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#16. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,901
- Number of babies in 2019: 599 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2011

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8Mk1o00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,910
- Number of babies in 2019: 700 (#14 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuB12_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#14. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,084
- Number of babies in 2019: 696 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0bN8Mk1o00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#13. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,238
- Number of babies in 2019: 605 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0bN8Mk1o00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#12. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,707
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,002 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +18.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8Mk1o00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#11. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,802
- Number of babies in 2019: 776 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -32.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2018

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Canva

#10. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,841
- Number of babies in 2019: 754 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0bN8Mk1o00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#9. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,880
- Number of babies in 2019: 585 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -59.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4m0_0bN8Mk1o00
Unsplash

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,024
- Number of babies in 2019: 771 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjbX_0bN8Mk1o00
Pixabay

#7. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,687
- Number of babies in 2019: 780 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2011

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8Mk1o00
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#6. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,877
- Number of babies in 2019: 855 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bp61R_0bN8Mk1o00
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#5. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,277
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,256 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +39.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8Mk1o00
PxHere

#4. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,461
- Number of babies in 2019: 881 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2015

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0bN8Mk1o00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#3. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,974
- Number of babies in 2019: 905 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8Mk1o00
Canva

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,404
- Number of babies in 2019: 943 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGQWX_0bN8Mk1o00
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

New York
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,486
- Number of babies in 2019: 1,489 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +102.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
